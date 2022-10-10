On Pennsylvania’s campaign trail, the doctor will see you now

“This is the first time I’ve really seen the physician community activate in this way,” said Lisa Goldstein, a child psychiatrist who has performed minor voice surgery from her garage in suburban Philadelphia for the past few years. “Doctors are usually very careful in their public life, but that feeling is not there now. We say what we believe.”

It’s a significant shift for Pennsylvania’s medical community — the fourth-largest job sector in the state, serving more than 400,000 people — as physicians and medical organizations tend to be hesitant to enter politics, careful to maintain good relationships with both the Democratic governor as well as the Republican legislature.

“It’s unusual,” acknowledged David Talenti, the president of the Pennsylvania Medical Society and a gastroenterologist who works in Wayne County. “But the reason we weighed in is that we see this as a significant threat to our medical practice.”

Democrats running for state and federal office in Pennsylvania have benefited from the doctors’ message, confident that it can both activate their progressive base and win over the Independents and Republicans — especially suburban women — whose votes are crucial to winning statewide. The focus on the impact of abortion restrictions on the medical community comes as Democrats make closing arguments in the races for governor and senator — two contests where polls show them ahead — and state legislature, where Democrats are targeting about a dozen Republicans in a bid to take control of the state house for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Amid this barrage, Republicans say doctors’ fears about the impact on the state’s medical sector have been exaggerated, and they believe voters care more about other things.

“I have a lot of town halls, and it’s not something people talk about on a regular basis,” said Republican House Representative Torren Ecker, who represents a county where former President Donald Trump won two-thirds of the vote in 2020. public, when you knock on doors, it’s wallet issues, it’s inflation, it’s education. It’s things like that that people care about right now.”

Ecker, who told POLITICO he is pro-life, added that while doctors’ voices are important in the abortion debate, he doesn’t see them changing the outcome.

“I think that medical professionals should definitely sit at the table. I’m not going to ignore what they say,” he said. “But other groups are also important to put the whole picture together.”

Abortion is legal in the state up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. But Republicans are expected to pass legislation in the next session to pass a measure to voters in 2023 that would amend the state constitution to determine that there is no protection for abortion rights — paving the way for new laws that would change the procedure. penalize.

Republican nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano, has expressed his support for a total ban on abortion from conception, with no exceptions for rape, incest or maternal life. Senate GOP candidate Mehmet Oz has distanced himself from that stance, saying he does not support a national abortion ban and is calling for waivers in those cases. However, he told supporters on a tele-town hall earlier this year that he considers abortion at any stage of pregnancy to be murder.

The Mastriano campaign did not respond to requests for comment. When asked about the doctors’ statements, Oz’s communications director Brittany Yanick dismissed them as partisan and few in number, adding, “What a joke.”

Doctors in Pennsylvania say GOP victories and the criminalization of abortion that could follow would mean medical students at the state’s top schools receive incomplete and inferior training in areas such as miscarriage management, emergency obstetrics and terminating ectopic pregnancies. threaten the state’s reputation as a top destination for medical care.

Echoing arguments from doctors, nurses and other health care professionals in Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, West Virginia and other states weighing new restrictions on the procedure, Pennsylvania doctors also say fears of prosecution and the inability to using the best medical judgment will deter all sorts of practice providers in Pennsylvania, which could hinder access to abortion and reduce the quality of health care in a state that is one of the lowest maternal death rates in the nation.

Democrats rely on doctors as trusted voices to help sell their message. During a press conference at the Ala Stanford Women’s Health Center on Philadelphia’s north side on Tuesday, Attorney General and Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro handed over the microphone to Valerie Arkoosh — an anesthesiologist, obstetrician and Montgomery County elected Democrat who has pregnant patients. has been treating in teaching hospitals in the area for over 20 years.

On Thursday, at the hopeful John Fetterman’s campaign office, opposite Philadelphia City Hall, a group of doctors dressed in white coats denounced Oz for his stance on abortion and for the products he promoted on his long-running television show, saying his victory would threaten medical care in Keystone State.

“If I were a young medical student deciding where to start a family, I wouldn’t choose to live in a state with an abortion ban if I had another choice,” one of the doctors, Belinda Birnbaum, told me. to POLITICO. “This would make our existing staff shortages in primary care, rheumatology and other areas much worse.”

Birnbaum, a rheumatologist who has spent the past few weekends doing research in the Philadelphia battlefield suburbs, is one of more than 300 physicians who formed Physicians for Fetterman and Shapiro earlier this year. Unlike Birnbaum, who became politically active during the Trump administration, the leaders say it is the first step into politics for the vast majority of the group’s members.

As they campaign across the country in the final weeks leading up to elections to knock on doors, host town halls and testify at provincial and municipal assemblies, they draw on their experience to convince voters who may see abortion as a culture war or religious war. conflict.

“I think a lot of people who say they’re pro-life or anti-abortion don’t consider that the kind of broad legislation Republicans are pursuing could potentially affect their own family member with a bleeding or early miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy. said Jessica Klemens, an OBGYN who works in Montgomery County and was not involved in political advocacy for this year. “I’ve had a patient in the second trimester whose water broke and who developed a fever, and things can get complicated very quickly. In states with bans, doctors have to wait and wonder how sick a person must be before they can have an abortion.”

Doctors and medical students are also lobbying their employers — the state’s largest schools and health systems — to use their political weight to advocate for abortion rights, but they said it was “a harder hill to climb” and most declined a to take a position.

“There are several reasons, including institutional sluggishness and fear of political retaliation,” said Benjamin Abella, an emergency physician at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia and a leader of Doctors for Shapiro and Fetterman. “It is understandable that they are extra cautious, but we regret that because we believe that this issue is crossing a clear line. Once you open this door, what else will they try to arrange? These groups should not reassure themselves that it will stop abortion.”

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — the state’s largest non-governmental employer — was a top target. More than 1,800 students, doctors, professors and other employees signed an open letter in July that called on the medical behemoth to take a stronger stance against the GOP’s proposals to restrict abortion, citing hospital groups in Ohio and other states that have done so and arguing that the institution is “at risk of complicity” if it does not express itself.

Greer Donley, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh and a signatory to the letter, said the lack of response was “incredibly disappointing,” although she acknowledges the recent threats to the funding of the institution about the use of fetal tissue in medical research were likely a factor.

UPMC, which has more than 90,000 employees and generates billions in revenue each year, did not respond to a request for comment.

Still other medical organizations in the state have spoken out.

The Philadelphia College of Physicians, a group dating back to 1787, declined to speak with POLITICO but issued a statement when the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade by telling lawmakers to drop efforts to restrict abortion, a warning ban would result in “dangerous alternatives and devastating results.”

Doctors, and the Democrats they support, believe their message is resonating.

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll of likely voters released last week found Fetterman with a 6-point lead over Oz – though the race has been narrowed by a few points since June. Shapiro has a bigger margin in his run for governor, leading Mastriano by 11 points. That poll also found that abortion rights were a top priority for voters, second only to the economy.

Another Monmouth University poll released last week showed voters trust Fetterman more than Oz on abortion rights by a wider margin than any other issue — 48 to 29 percent — and Fetterman also leads on jobs and the economy 45 to 36 percent.

Fetterman and Shapiro are quick to argue that the topics are inextricably linked, saying that doctors have the credibility and gravitas to bring the point home.

“Historically, doctors have not been as active in political endeavors,” Abella said. “But this election is different because this election puts our patients at risk. And many of us are now coming off the sidelines.”