“On paper, it’s kinda ridiculous!” Cher, 76 pokes fun at the age gap in her conversation with Alexander Edwards (36).

Cher poked fun at the gaping 40-year age gap between her and her new boyfriend, music manager Alexander Edwards.

The 76-year-old singer spoke about her 36-year-old toyboy during a performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week.

“Well, it’s kind of ridiculous on paper,” Cher admitted, “But in real life, we get along. He’s great and I don’t give men qualities they don’t deserve.’

Holding hands: Cher and Alexander, who serves as vice president of artists and repertoire at Def Jam Recordings, are pictured together in Los Angeles a month ago

She praised Alexander as “really nice” and added: “He’s very smart, he’s very talented and he’s really funny so – and I think he’s pretty handsome.”

Cher commented, “If I hadn’t met younger men in my life, I never would have dated because older men just didn’t like me that much, you know what I mean?”

The If I Could Turn Back Time singer had “a few boyfriends” who “hovered around my age,” but she felt like “they just didn’t like me for some reason.”

Cher rose to fame in the 1960s alongside her mentor and first husband Sonny Bono, whom she met when he was 28 and she was only 16.

In the mid-1970s, their romance crumbled into a rancorous divorce, which she filed for “involuntary servitude.”

On Kelly’s show, she said, “Young men don’t care if you’re, you know, funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things and, you know, and you’ve got a strong personality, you know?” I mean, I’m not giving up my personality for anyone, okay?’

After a storm of rumors that they were an item, Cher finally confirmed on Instagram last month that she’s in a relationship with Alexander.

When another fan on Twitter brought up the huge age difference, she replied, “LOVE DOESNT KNOW MATH, IT SEES [hearts].’

Cher has a long-standing fondness for sensationally younger men, like Rob Camilletti, who she started dating in the 1980s when she was 40 and he was 22.

Rob, who became known as the “Bagel Boy” because he worked in a bagel shop, was Cher’s Oscar date when she won Best Actress in 1988 for Moonstruck.

Alexander currently serves as Vice President of Artists and Repertoire at Def Jam Recordings, home to stars like Justin Bieber and 2 Chainz.

He currently has a three-year-old son named Slash Electric with his ex Amber Rose, whose romantic history also includes Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa.

Amber and Alexander started dating in 2018, but their relationship went up in flames in the summer of 2021 when she scolded him for his serial infidelity.

“All 12 of you bums (the ones I know are probably more) can have him,” she captioned on social media. “You knew very well that he was having a relationship with a baby and you decided to fuck him anyway. I’ve seen all the texts and DMs. You all knew it very well, but you owe me no loyalty, so it doesn’t matter.’

Alexander then publicly admitted on Instagram Live that he had cheated on Amber, describing infidelity as his “true nature.”

When he started running around with Cher, her fans started warning her on Twitter about his history of infidelity to the point where she responded.

BABE, ENGLISH IS MY FIRST LANGUAGE, I’M IN [HEART] DO NOT CONNECT BY IT,’ she wrote. ‘KNOW WHAT I KNOW…SMOKE DOESN’T ALWAYS MEAN [FIRE].’

Another fan expressed concern in her replies about the possibility of her being “abused,” to which she replied, “As we all know… I WAS NOT BORN YESTERDAY, & What I know for sure… There are no guarantees . Every time you make a choice, you take a chance. I’ve always taken risks… It’s WHO I am.’