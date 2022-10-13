On-loan Chelsea outcast Sarr scores utterly bizarre own goal for Monaco

Malang Sarr has certainly attracted the attention of parent club Chelsea, but not in the way he would have liked.

The centre-back moved to Stamford Bridge in 2020 but has loaned out much of his time at the club, with the 23-year-old spending this stint with France’s Monaco.

Twitter: BT Sport The Monaco goalkeeper lined up to pass the ball to the left wing

Twitter: BT Sport Unfortunately Sarr was in the wrong place at the wrong time when the ball hit him and went into the net

Getty Sarr looked mortified after the goal found the back of the net

Sarr struggled for regular time for the Ligue 1 side but was selected to start in the Europa League trip to Tranzonspor.

Everything went smoothly for the defender until he scored the most bizarre own goal many football fans will have ever seen.

After the ball was passed back to him, loaned Monaco goalkeeper Alexander Nubel appeared to play a long pass from the edge of his six-yard box.

Unfortunately Sarr found himself in the way of the pass and saw the balcony gun from his side and into the back of the net to give the Turkish side the lead.

ISSUES Man United fans said they were ‘concerned’ despite support from Ten Hag players

ugly Torches and chairs thrown as police intervene in fan violence at West Ham game

UEL Man United 1-0 Omonia LIVE RESPONSE: McTominay scores last minute winner to save Reds

saves Omonia keeper Uzoho’s exploits impressed Ronaldo as Man United scrape past minnows

UECL West Ham v Anderlecht LIVE: Antonio a doubt, but Hammers ‘can go all the way’ in Europe

LIVE Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal LIVE RESPONSE: Saka’s deflected shot enough for Gunners







Things only got worse for Monaco, too, as they lost 4-0 to Turkey and saw them drop to third place on goal difference after Trabzonspor’s win.

Let’s hope for Sarr’s sake Chelsea boss Graham Potter did not tune in to the clash to see the embarrassing gaffe.