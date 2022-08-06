On Hiroshima attack anniversary, survivors share history’s lessons

Reiko Yamada was 11 years old on August 6, 1945, when the US dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Now 88, she is one of the few survivors of the horrific attack, which killed approximately 140,000 people, and is determined to pass on the lessons of history. But Yamada and other survivors fear that their voices will not be heard. On the 77th anniversary of the bombing, FRANCE 24 reports on the survivors of the attack.

The bells rang in Hiroshima on Saturday as the city marked the 77th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres joined thousands of people crammed into Peace Park in the center of the city to celebrate the anniversary of the bombing, marking only the second time a UN Secretary-General has attended the annual ceremony.

“Nuclear weapons are nonsense. They do not guarantee security, only death and destruction,” Guterres said.

“Three-quarters of a century later, we have to ask ourselves what we learned from the mushroom cloud that swelled over this city in 1945.”

Reiko Yamada was 11 years old on August 6, 1945, when the US dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima. Her school was just 1.6 miles (2.6 kilometers) from the epicenter of the attack.

The young girl saw a plane and a flash, then nothing. A tree fell on her, but she survived and found her family. Today she is determined to keep alive the painful memories of that fateful day.

