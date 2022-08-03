On Election Day, G.O.P. Raise Doubts about Arizona Elections

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in Tuesday’s election. But the concerns expressed were compounded by a number of problems in Pinal County, the state’s third-most populous county, located between Phoenix and Tucson. More than 63,000 ballots were mailed with the wrong local races on it, forcing new ballots to be issued. On election night, at least 20 of the 95 districts in Pinal County was almost out of ballots or completely out.

Sophia Solis, the Arizona Secretary of State’s deputy communications director, said voters can still vote in those districts using voting machines typically used by disabled voters.

“We have not heard anything about widespread problems,” Mr Solis said, adding that “one of the main problems we saw yesterday was the spread of misinformation and misinformation.”

Pinal County attorney Kent Volkmer said there were more personal voters in the county than previously seen, including many more independent voters. He added that many voters turned in their ballot papers so they could vote in person, possibly motivated by the problems with the ballot printing.