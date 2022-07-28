On Africa visit, Marcon calls Russia ‘one of the last imperial colonial powers’

French President Emmanuel Macron, on a visit to Benin on Wednesday, labeled Russia as “one of the last imperial colonial powers” before its invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine. It is a territorial war that we thought had disappeared from European soil.

“It’s a war from the early 20th, even the 19th century,” Macron said during the second leg of a trip to Africa to restore France’s relations with the continent, where many countries are former French colonies.

“I speak on a continent that has suffered under colonial imperialism,” Macron added.

During a press conference with Benin President Patrice Talon, Macron said that “Russia is one of the last imperial colonial powers” because it had decided to “invade a neighboring country to defend its interests”.

Russia sent troops to Ukraine on February 24, sparking a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions and raised fears of a global food crisis due to blocked grain exports.

Macron accused the Kremlin of launching “a new type of hybrid world war”.

“It decided that information, energy and food were military tools in service” of the war in Ukraine, he said.

Macron said he wanted to “describe in the most bare-bones terms what is happening today”.

He accused Russia of being disruptive through “disinformation”, describing it as “one of the countries that makes the most vigorous use of propaganda tools”.

He specifically referred to the television channels Russia Today and Sputnik.

Simultaneous Russian Tour

Russia has cut gas supplies to Western Europe and Ukrainian grain has still been blocked in ports since the start of the war, pushing up world prices for energy and grains.

Russian energy giant Gazprom on Wednesday reduced its gas exports to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline to about 20 percent of its capacity, German authorities said.

Ukraine, meanwhile, says it has restarted operations at its Black Sea ports, an important stage to resume grain exports under a UN-backed deal.

The French leader is on a tour of three African countries – Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau – to coincide with an African tour by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

In Ethiopia, Lavrov urged a meeting of African diplomats on Wednesday not to support a US-led world order.

It is up to us to decide whether we want to have a “world in which we have (the) so-called collective West… wholly subordinate to the United States and feel… that it has the right to decide when and how his own interests, without following international law,” he said.

The West responded to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine by imposing sanctions on Moscow.

In Addis Ababa, Lavrov accused the West of throwing his principles “down the drain…when they had to do what they think is Russia to punish”.

“I have no doubt that, if necessary, they will not hesitate to do the same with regard to another country… which would annoy them,” he warned.

French pledge of support

In Cameroon, Macron said on Tuesday that the records of French colonial rule in Cameroon would be “fully opened” and asked historians to shed light on the “painful moments” of the period.

The French colonial authorities brutally repressed armed Cameroonian nationalists before the country’s independence in 1960.

Tens of thousands of supporters of the Union of the Peoples of Cameroon (UPC) party died at the hands of French colonial troops and the first post-independence president, Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Macron also promised that France, “acting in support and at the request of our African partners”, would assist African countries facing security challenges.

France is reconfiguring its stance in the Sahel after a spat with the military junta in Mali, the epicenter of a bloody 10-year jihadist campaign in the region.

After a withdrawal from Mali expected to be completed in the coming weeks, France’s anti-jihadist force Barkhane will have about 2,500 troops in the Sahel, just under half of its deployment at its peak, French officers say.

The force will also make a tactical shift, more in a support role for local forces rather than taking the lead, they say.

