Omonia keeper Uzoho’s heroics impressed Ronaldo as Man United scrape past minnows

Manchester United left super late as they scraped to a 1-0 win at home from minnows Omonia Nicosia, with Scott McTominay attacking in stoppage time.

Erik ten Hag’s men were lackluster the entire time, but a special mention must go to Omonia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, who made save after save as he nearly earned the Cypriot side an incredible point.

McTominay’s strike in the third minute of stoppage time saved Man United from an embarrassing result

The Nigerian international saved Casemiro’s stabbing long-range attack on the crossbar in a fairly calm first half.

Uzoho, who backs Man United, was ablaze after halftime as he made a brilliant double save to reject Antony and Marcus Rashford, before making another double save to finish off Fred’s attack and Cristiano Ronaldo’s attempt on the rebound. keep out.

That then led to a beautiful moment on the pitch between Uzoho and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who briefly exchanged pleasantries with Ronaldo who appeared to compliment his performance.

Uzoho kept a low drive from McTominay in the 81st minute as things looked increasingly desperate for Man United.

It wasn’t all thanks to Uzoho, Man United lacked a killer instinct in front of goal with Rashford shooting wide when he played into goal, while Bruno Fernandes missed at close range.

And just when it looked like the home side’s time was up, Uzoho was finally beaten when McTominay smashed in from close range after also checking a cross from Jadon Sancho from the left.

Man United took the three points, but are still three points behind group leader Real Sociedad.

However, this match will be remembered for Uzoho’s outstanding display, which deserved more than a 1-0 defeat – the 23-year-old was congratulated by the likes of Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw as both sets of players shook hands full time.

