OMG ur dmpd! Using text speak in messages is quickest way to blow your chance of romance

Struggling in the dating market? Then you may want to check your spelling.

A study has shown that poor writing and grammar can reduce the chances of romance. And future Romeos would do well to avoid jargon, abbreviations and emojis in messages to loved ones.

The survey of more than 1,000 people by dating app Badoo found that 69 percent of single Britons are ‘turned off’ by poorly written messages in the early stages of the courtship.

Nearly half of online daters (49 percent) have received messages with little to no punctuation — and such schoolboy mistakes ruin the chances of intimacy, with 42 percent admitting being put off by a crappy message while “sexing” a partner .

Forty-four percent say they would ditch a lover for sloppy writing because it suggests laziness. And 40 percent say “text talk” — like WUU2 (“what are you up to?”) or LOL (“laugh out loud”) — is a turnoff.

And you’d better get it right from the start, as 69 percent believe the first message reveals more about a suitor’s personality than their dating profile.

TV host Anna Richardson said: ‘Sloppy spelling can be a total deal breaker for almost a third of us, it’s enough to keep us from moving forward with a relationship.

“Nearly half of us agree that texting should be nothing by 2022.”

She added: “You might think the comma seems small and insignificant, but it’s how you use it that matters.

“A small comma will get you very, very far.”

The TV host has teamed up with Badoo to release a snappy video titled “Talk Grammar To Me,” which portrays Miss Richardson as a teacher imparting words of wisdom.