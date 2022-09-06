Omar El-Sayed, Rami Katlan, Adam Kabbout and Mohammed Ali face Tinder gang rape charges in Belmore

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Two men accused of the horrific gang rape of a woman, 22, have been released on bail moments after being charged.

Omar El-Sayed, 23, and Rami Katlan, 24, were arrested and charged with assaulting the woman at her home in Belmore in western Sydney in April.

They were the third and fourth charged with the pack’s attack after Adam Kabbout, 24, and Mohammed Ali, 19, were charged in June.

A fifth man has also been named in court documents as a participant, but has not yet been arrested or charged.

It is alleged that the woman made an appointment with Kabbout, from Ashcroft, in June after contacting him through the online dating app months earlier.

But while she was in her bathroom, a larger group of men allegedly appeared in her living room “out of nowhere” before sexually assaulting her, the Supreme Court was told in August.

Two more men have been charged with gang rape of a woman, 22, allegedly organized by Adam Kabbout (pictured), 24

Police arrested Katlan, of Busby, on Tuesday after going to the Bankstown Police Station. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in company, carrying a maximum life sentence.

He appeared in Bankstown court on Tuesday but was immediately released on bail, reports said The Express.

El-Sayed was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault in company after handing himself over to Newtown Police Station last Wednesday.

He was also released on bail later that day and is now due to appear in Newtown court on September 22.

Ashcroft man Adam Kabbout made a failed Supreme Court bail offer last month as he fights six charges of aggravated sexual intercourse while in company

Kabbout, 24-year-old, the alleged organizer of the attack, was released on bail by the Supreme Court in August while in company he is fighting six charges of aggravated sexual intercourse.

The court was told that the police did not claim that Kabbout had sex with the woman, but allege that he tried to film the other men who raped her.

A fourth man, Mohammed Ali, 19, was also charged in June with his alleged involvement and remains in court.

The NSW police defended the possibility of releasing the last arrested men while they await trial.

“Decisions on whether or not to release a person charged with a criminal offense are not taken lightly,” a police spokesman said.

“Community safety and the protection of crime victims are paramount in these decisions.

“Extensive training has been provided to officers to ensure an understanding of the Bail Act, which provides a clear and decisive test for establishing bail.”