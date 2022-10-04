Oman thanks Iran for ‘delivering’ detained Iranian-American

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Tehran said late Tuesday that Oman thanked the Iranian government for “delivering” to Muscat an arrested 85-year-old Iranian-American who had been allowed to leave the country for medical treatment.

Iran’s foreign ministry said on its website that Oman’s top diplomat has called his Iranian counterpart to express his appreciation for Tehran’s decision to hand over Baquer Namazi, a retired UN Children’s Agency official, as a ” humanitarian gesture”. It remained unclear whether Namazi, who was detained in Tehran in 2016, had actually left Iran.

Oman has often served as a neutral mediator between Iran and the West.

Namazi was placed under house arrest in 2018 for medical reasons but was not allowed to leave Iran, despite his family’s pleas to travel for emergency heart surgery after multiple hospitalizations.

Last October, he underwent surgery in Iran to remove a blockage in an artery to the brain that his family and supporters described as life-threatening.

The UN announced this week that after heavy pressure on the Iranian government, Tehran had agreed to lift Namazi’s travel ban so that he could receive medical treatment abroad.

Namazi was arrested while traveling to Tehran to visit his imprisoned son Siamak Namazi, a 49-year-old energy manager. Security forces had arrested the son, a proponent of closer ties between Iran and the West, months earlier while he was visiting Iran on a business trip.

Both Namazis were sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran on what the US and UN believe were trumped-up espionage charges.

