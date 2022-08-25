Olyvvia Cowley dies on holiday in Bali as Australian’s body is flown home

<!–

A young woman has died mysteriously in Bali, leaving her family and friends to take her body to Australia.

Olyvia Cowley, 24, who lived on the Gold Coast in Queensland, died on August 19 while traveling to Bali.

Since then, honors have been pouring in for Palm Beach Currumbin High School graduate, with her heartbroken mother calling her daughter “my world.”

It is not yet known what happened to the young holidaymaker, except that her death is ‘unexpected’.

She had shared photos of her luxurious getaway in Bali online in the weeks before her death.

Olyvia Cowley (pictured), 24, mysteriously died in Bali on August 19 – after sharing photos of her happy holiday online

Her devastated mother Christina Blakelock has posted a series of heartbreaking tributes online.

‘My twinkle. My baby. My angel. I will miss you forever. What a smile, you are someone who lights up the world. It’s hard for me to fathom for days – Jesus chose me my Olyvia Te’a, he chose me ‘to be your mother!’ Mrs Blakelock wrote.

“You will never be loved again. My love for you, my dove, is beyond anything you will ever understand. I need to see your calls and messages again. I can not imagine a life without you.’

She described her daughter as her princess and sparkled in every star.

‘I’m exhausted. I now know the pain I never expected to ever experience. My girl will reign in my heart forever,” wrote Mrs Blakelock.

‘Honey, my heart doesn’t know what to do…I’m hurting! Miss you like no tomorrow. Oh my little girl, holding you again is all I want to do.’

She remembered in another tribute how Olyvia’s ears sparkled, which was their special thing and never slept apart from her.

“I wanted nothing more than to be a mother. My job was to be a mother, and nothing else mattered.”

Tanya Pohio, one of Olyvia’s mother’s best friends, revealed that her parents had traveled from Japan to Bali to take her to Australia.

In a post on Facebook, Ms Pohio wrote: “It is with such a broken heart that I share this. Olyvia – light and love are gone too soon. She is the beautiful daughter of one of my best friends Christina. Made so much more tragic because she died in Bali.

In a Facebook post, Olyvia’s mom Christina Cowley said her heart “hurts” without her little girl (pictured)

Olyvia posted several photos of her Bali vacation to Facebook in the weeks leading up to her ‘unexpected’ death

Ms Pohio asked for the help of the public by saying she wanted to bring her body home.

Olyvia’s close friend, Shae Barr, has launched an online fundraiser to help pay the costs of her friend’s death, who has raised nearly $9,000 in just three days.

“To ease the financial burden on the family in the future, I am asking for any donations if you are able to give,” the page read.

“We all know the impact it can have when a community comes together and the Cowley family is already immensely grateful for the overwhelming love and support. Let’s help this wonderful family get through these next stages.”