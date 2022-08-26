WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Olyvia Cowley moved to Bali to open fashion boutique and did not have insurance before found dead

Australia
By Jacky

EXCLUSIVE: Double blow to family of Australian tourist, 24, mysteriously found dead in a Balinese villa – as tragic details emerge as to why she moved to the holiday island to start a new life

  • Queensland woman Olyvia Cowley, 24, died tragically after moving to Bali
  • She had plans to start a clothing business after moving to the island in April
  • Ms Cowley didn’t buy travel insurance because she didn’t think it was necessary
  • Tributes are pouring in from friends and family after her sudden death
  • There will be a mass on Friday, streamed live from her last known home in Bali

By Brittany Chain and Ben Talintyre for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 04:46, 26 August 2022 | Updated: 04:46, 26 August 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Olyvia Cowley (pictured), 24, mysteriously died in Bali on August 19 - after sharing photos of her happy holiday online

Olyvia Cowley (pictured), 24, mysteriously died in Bali on August 19 – after sharing photos of her happy holiday online

The grieving family of a young woman who died suddenly in Bali is wavering over the enormous cost of bringing her home, as it is revealed she had no travel insurance as she sought a new life on the vacation island.

Olyvia Cowley, 24, was found dead last Friday in her villa on the Indonesian island paradise where she planned to pursue her dream of opening a boutique clothing store.

The investigation into Mrs Cowley’s death is still ongoing, but it is clear that authorities do not consider her death suspicious.

A source close to the family told Daily Mail Australia that Ms Cowley traveled to Bali in April and has spent the past four months preparing for her new business venture.

The moment she ‘lived life’ [she’d] always prayed for.”

1661486372 2 Olyvia Cowley moved to Bali to open fashion boutique and

1661486372 2 Olyvia Cowley moved to Bali to open fashion boutique and

Online fundraisers have been launched to ease the financial burden on Olyvia’s family

Daily Mail Australia learns that her boyfriend visited her a few days in the week leading up to her death.

Now her devastated family tries to summarize how Mrs. Cowley spent her last moments and what ultimately caused her death.

“The cost of this shouldn’t be a burden on top of their grief and brokenness,” said Tanya Pohio, Ms. Cowley’s mother.

Since then, tributes have been pouring in for Palm Beach Currumbin High School graduate, with her heartbroken mother, Christina Blakelock, calling her daughter “my world.”

She and Olyvia’s stepfather Tony traveled from Japan to Bali to bring her body back home to Australia.

Christina Blakelock (pictured with husband Tony) is heartbroken over the sudden death of her daughter Olyvia Cowley

Christina Blakelock (pictured with husband Tony) is heartbroken over the sudden death of her daughter Olyvia Cowley

Christina Blakelock (pictured with husband Tony) is heartbroken over the sudden death of her daughter Olyvia Cowley

1661415806 123 Olyvvia Cowley dies on holiday in Bali as Australians body

1661415806 123 Olyvvia Cowley dies on holiday in Bali as Australians body

In a Facebook post, Olyvia’s mom Christina Cowley said her heart “hurts” without her little girl (pictured)

They will hold a prayer and Christian and Catholic mass Friday in Olyvia’s “last known residence”.

‘My twinkle. My baby. My angel. I will miss you forever. What a smile, you are someone who lights up the world. It’s hard for me to fathom for days – Jesus chose me as your mother,” Ms Blakelock said in an online tribute to her daughter.

“You will never be loved again. My love for you, my dove, is beyond anything you will ever understand. I need to see your calls and messages again. I can not imagine a life without you.’

‘I’m exhausted. I now know the pain I never expected to ever experience. My girl will reign in my heart forever. Honey, my heart doesn’t know what to do… I’m hurting! Miss you like no tomorrow. Oh my little girl, holding you again is all I want to do.’

Mrs Blakelock said she “wanted nothing more than to be a mother.”

Christina Blakelock described her daughter Olyvia (pictured on her last day of school) as her princess and sparkled in every star

Christina Blakelock described her daughter Olyvia (pictured on her last day of school) as her princess and sparkled in every star

Christina Blakelock described her daughter Olyvia (pictured on her last day of school) as her princess and sparkled in every star

Olyvia posted several photos from her Bali vacation to Facebook in the weeks leading up to her 'unexpected' death

Olyvia posted several photos from her Bali vacation to Facebook in the weeks leading up to her 'unexpected' death

Olyvia posted several photos from her Bali vacation to Facebook in the weeks leading up to her ‘unexpected’ death

Olyvia's 'broken' mother will hold a prayer and Christian and Catholic mass Friday in Olyvia's 'last known hometown' and create a livestream link to give her friends and family around the world the chance to join in

Olyvia's 'broken' mother will hold a prayer and Christian and Catholic mass Friday in Olyvia's 'last known hometown' and create a livestream link to give her friends and family around the world the chance to join in

Olyvia’s ‘broken’ mother will hold a prayer and Christian and Catholic mass Friday in Olyvia’s ‘last known hometown’ and create a livestream link to give her friends and family around the world the chance to join in

To cover the costs of repatriation, two separate fundraising calls have been set up.

A GoFundMe page has raised over $10,000 in three days.

“To ease the financial pressure on the family in the future, I am asking for any donations if you are able to give,” the page read.

“We all know the impact it can have when a community comes together and the Cowley family is already immensely grateful for the overwhelming love and support. Let’s help this wonderful family get through these next stages.”

Other friends have also posted heartfelt tributes.

‘In loving memory of one of the most kind, gentle, funny and loving friends. You brought nothing but happiness to every person you encountered. Rest in peace Liv,” one woman wrote.

Ms Cowley reportedly traveled to Bali in April and has spent the past four months preparing to launch a fashion label. She said the moment she 'lived life' [she'd] always prayed for'

Ms Cowley reportedly traveled to Bali in April and has spent the past four months preparing to launch a fashion label. She said the moment she 'lived life' [she'd] always prayed for'

Ms Cowley reportedly traveled to Bali in April and has spent the past four months preparing to launch a fashion label. She said the moment she ‘lived life’ [she’d] always prayed for’

How Olyvia’s dream move ended in tragedy

Apr 2022: Olyvia Cowley quits her job and buys a one-way flight to Bali, dreaming of opening her own clothing store

Mrs Cowley says she is ‘living the life she prayed for’ weeks after settling on the island

Early August: Mrs Cowley’s boyfriend is flying to Bali to visit the 24 year old for a few days

August 19: Mrs. Cowley is found unresponsive in her Balinese villa. She can’t be revived

August 23: Family and friends begin the devastating process to repatriate her body

August 25: Olyvia’s parents are in Bali to take her body home

August 26: It is revealed that Olyvia chose not to buy travel insurance because ‘she thought she wouldn’t need it’

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Texas realtor, 58, arrested over video…

Jacky

New biodiversity credits scheme will pay…

Jacky

60 Minutes’ Liam Bartlett wins…

Jacky
1 of 4,081

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More