Olyvia Cowley moved to Bali to open fashion boutique and did not have insurance before found dead

Olyvia Cowley (pictured), 24, mysteriously died in Bali on August 19 – after sharing photos of her happy holiday online

The grieving family of a young woman who died suddenly in Bali is wavering over the enormous cost of bringing her home, as it is revealed she had no travel insurance as she sought a new life on the vacation island.

Olyvia Cowley, 24, was found dead last Friday in her villa on the Indonesian island paradise where she planned to pursue her dream of opening a boutique clothing store.

The investigation into Mrs Cowley’s death is still ongoing, but it is clear that authorities do not consider her death suspicious.

A source close to the family told Daily Mail Australia that Ms Cowley traveled to Bali in April and has spent the past four months preparing for her new business venture.

The moment she ‘lived life’ [she’d] always prayed for.”

Online fundraisers have been launched to ease the financial burden on Olyvia’s family

Daily Mail Australia learns that her boyfriend visited her a few days in the week leading up to her death.

Now her devastated family tries to summarize how Mrs. Cowley spent her last moments and what ultimately caused her death.

“The cost of this shouldn’t be a burden on top of their grief and brokenness,” said Tanya Pohio, Ms. Cowley’s mother.

Since then, tributes have been pouring in for Palm Beach Currumbin High School graduate, with her heartbroken mother, Christina Blakelock, calling her daughter “my world.”

She and Olyvia’s stepfather Tony traveled from Japan to Bali to bring her body back home to Australia.

Christina Blakelock (pictured with husband Tony) is heartbroken over the sudden death of her daughter Olyvia Cowley

In a Facebook post, Olyvia’s mom Christina Cowley said her heart “hurts” without her little girl (pictured)

They will hold a prayer and Christian and Catholic mass Friday in Olyvia’s “last known residence”.

‘My twinkle. My baby. My angel. I will miss you forever. What a smile, you are someone who lights up the world. It’s hard for me to fathom for days – Jesus chose me as your mother,” Ms Blakelock said in an online tribute to her daughter.

“You will never be loved again. My love for you, my dove, is beyond anything you will ever understand. I need to see your calls and messages again. I can not imagine a life without you.’

‘I’m exhausted. I now know the pain I never expected to ever experience. My girl will reign in my heart forever. Honey, my heart doesn’t know what to do… I’m hurting! Miss you like no tomorrow. Oh my little girl, holding you again is all I want to do.’

Mrs Blakelock said she “wanted nothing more than to be a mother.”

Christina Blakelock described her daughter Olyvia (pictured on her last day of school) as her princess and sparkled in every star

Olyvia posted several photos from her Bali vacation to Facebook in the weeks leading up to her ‘unexpected’ death

Olyvia’s ‘broken’ mother will hold a prayer and Christian and Catholic mass Friday in Olyvia’s ‘last known hometown’ and create a livestream link to give her friends and family around the world the chance to join in

To cover the costs of repatriation, two separate fundraising calls have been set up.

A GoFundMe page has raised over $10,000 in three days.

“To ease the financial pressure on the family in the future, I am asking for any donations if you are able to give,” the page read.

“We all know the impact it can have when a community comes together and the Cowley family is already immensely grateful for the overwhelming love and support. Let’s help this wonderful family get through these next stages.”

Other friends have also posted heartfelt tributes.

‘In loving memory of one of the most kind, gentle, funny and loving friends. You brought nothing but happiness to every person you encountered. Rest in peace Liv,” one woman wrote.

Ms Cowley reportedly traveled to Bali in April and has spent the past four months preparing to launch a fashion label. She said the moment she ‘lived life’ [she’d] always prayed for’