Olympic swimmer Libby Trickett, 37, fumes her pregnancy is referred to as ‘geriatric’

She is expecting her fourth child with husband Luke.

And Australian Olympic swimmer Libby Trickett says she wants to keep the sex of her unborn baby a secret until she gives birth.

“It will be a surprise,” she said during an appearance on The Morning Show on Thursday.

“We have been privileged to have three surprises so far. I actually thought they were all going to be boys, so I’m now at zero out of three for predicting the sex of my baby.’

Despite leaving it as a surprise, Libby said she believes her baby will be a boy.

“It’s one of the few surprises I think we have in this world and I can’t wait to find out in May,” she said.

She also admitted that this pregnancy was her most “challenging” yet.

Libby Trickett, 37, appeared on Channel Seven’s The Morning Show on Thursday and revealed she wants to keep the sex of her baby-on-the-way a secret until she goes into labour.

The retired Australian swimmer also said this was her most “challenging” pregnancy to date

‘I’m not going to lie. I’ve probably come to recognize that this is perhaps the most difficult pregnancy,” she said.

“Not necessarily because of all the nausea – although I’ve had that most days in this pregnancy – I’m elderly in this pregnancy, which is a fancy term.”

Libby announced earlier this month that she and husband Luke are expecting baby number four.

She announced the exciting news via an Instagram post on Dec. 3 and that her entire family — including her three daughters Poppy, seven, Edwina, four, and Bronte, two — are over the moon.

Libby, an Olympic and gold medalist, shared a few details in the caption of her post with an ultrasound of her baby on the way.

Libby Trickett expecting baby number four with husband Luke Trickett (both pictured)

Libby made the happy announcement by sharing an image of her ultrasound on Instagram

“Luke and I are absolutely thrilled (and a little scared) to announce that we will be welcoming Baby Trickett 4.0 to the world in May!!” she revealed in the caption.

“Poppy isn’t sure she’s ready for another baby, Eddie thinks it’s going to be a little girl, and Bronte is excited to be a big sister but really has no idea what’s in store for her.”

The comments were flooded with congratulations and well wishes for the family.

‘Wild!!! Congratulations dear x,” wrote Sunrise weather presenter Sam Mac.

Fellow Olympian and skier Britteny Cox wrote, “Congratulations! This is great news.’

“Congratulations fam!!” singer Amy Sheppard added.

Libby, who was once the fastest female swimmer in the world, had to give up her swimming career at the age of 28 due to an injury.

The retired Australian swimmer, 37, and her entire family – including her three daughters Poppy, seven, Edwina, four, and Bronte, two – are thrilled with the news. All pictured

She wrote about her struggles during her memoir, Beneath The Surface, admitting that the future was “dark” at the time, but she has since become a devoted mother, TV personality, and author.

Last year, Libby reflected on her history with postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter Bronte.

The 34-year-old told The Daily Telegraph that changes in life can be “quite daunting.”

“I think when you have a change like that in your life, it can always be pretty daunting,” she said.

“Especially for me, knowing that I’ve had a history of postpartum depression, and it’s certainly something we’re very aware of.”