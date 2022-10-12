Olympic silver awarded to German who came second to Jesse Owens in 1936 set to sell for £900,000

The medal which exposed the emptiness of Nazi racial superiority will fetch up to £900,000 when it goes under the hammer this week.

Adolf Hitler hoped to promote his ideas of Aryan supremacy when he hosted the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, and built a 100,000-seat stadium for the showcase.

But when German long jump champion Carl Ludwig ‘Luz’ Long faced Jesse Owens, the African-American world record holder, it was the latter who won gold.

Afterwards, as Hitler looked on, Luz congratulated and embraced his rival before leading him around the stadium and posing for photos with him.

Owens, who narrowly missed out on the finals after two misses, would later credit Long’s advice with helping him qualify for the final round.

Now the German’s family is putting his silver medal up for auction, with the heirloom set to fetch up to $1m. (£900,000) under the hammer.

The ornate medal is being sold via SCP Auctions in California. Auctioneer Austin Widger said: “Luz Long’s silver medal from the 1936 Berlin Olympics is very historic in what it represents”

Austin Widger of SCP Auctions, who is handling the sale, said: ‘Luz Long’s silver medal from the 1936 Berlin Olympics is very historic in what it represents.

‘When Long gave Jesse Owens advice on how to qualify for the long jump final, he almost eliminated any opportunity he would have had to win the gold medal.

‘In that moment he showed how sport transcends discrimination and nationalistic divides, and has the power to unite people from the most diverse backgrounds.

“Luz Long became the bravest athlete in Olympic history by going against everything the Third Reich stood for and helping an African-American win the long jump gold.”

Speaking about Luz, Owens later said that the result must have driven Hitler ‘crazy’.

He said: ‘It took a lot of courage for him to befriend me.

‘You could melt down all the medals and cups I have and they wouldn’t be a plate of the 24-carat friendship I felt for Luz Long at that moment.

“Hitler must have gone mad to see us embrace.”

Long and Owens kept in touch for years after the Olympics, exchanging letters until the German’s death in 1943 during the Allied invasion of Sicily

He was right.

Albert Speer, Hitler’s close ally and favorite architect, later wrote that the dictator was ‘very annoyed’ by the success of black Americans at the 1936 Olympics.

And Owens was the top performer at the Games, winning four gold medals.

Long and Owens kept in touch for years after the Olympics, exchanging letters until the German’s death in 1943 during the Allied invasion of Sicily.

In his last letter, Luz wrote – before his death –: ‘Go to Germany when this war is over, find my Karl one day and tell him about his father.

‘Tell him, Jesse, how the times were when we were not separated by war. I say – tell him how things can be between people on this earth.’

Owens did so in 1964, visiting Berlin and telling Karl of the advice Luz had given before he qualified, suggesting he jump further back to avoid another mistake.

“He helped me measure a foot back off the starting board,” Owens said.

‘And then I came down and I hit between these two marks. And that’s why I qualified.’

It’s possible that Owens embellished a bit for his friend’s son—a contemporary account does not mention that the two spoke before the contest ended.

And in a 1965 interview, Owens was quoted as saying: ‘Those stories are what people like to hear, so you tell ’em.’

Luz’s daughter-in-law, Ragna Long, and his granddaughter, Julia Kellner Long, made the decision to sell the heirloom after Karl – Julia’s father – died aged 80.

In any case, the mark they left on sports history is real.

The two families even met at the 2009 IAAF World Championships in Berlin.

“They donated the silver medal and several dozen other long family heirlooms for this special auction that highlights Luz’s collection,” Mr Widger said.

Owens, a smoker, died of lung cancer in 1980. He was 66.

Long, who was only 30 when he was killed, is buried in Sicily.