Olympic bronze medallist and Team GB star Holly Bradshaw is OUT of pole vault final due to injury

Holly Bradshaw, Team GB’s hopeful star and medalist, has been banned from Friday night’s Commonwealth Games Pole Vault Finals due to injury.

England Athletics tweeted: ‘The first final of the evening is the women’s pole vault with @MollyCaudery and @sophcook94.

“Unfortunately, Olympic bronze medalist Holly Bradshaw has had to withdraw due to injury. The competition starts at 7:05 PM (BST).’

Bradshaw is the British indoor and outdoor record holder for the women’s pole vault.

The Preston-born star has pulled out of what will likely be her last Commonwealth game representing England.

Bradshaw, 30, revealed on Monday that she had to retire from the World Cup injured about two weeks ago after her pole broke during final practice.

More to follow.