WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Olympic bronze medallist and Team GB star Holly Bradshaw is OUT of pole vault final due to injury

Sports
By Merry

60993135 0 image a 31 1659463451466

Related Posts

David Beckham and Chris Waddle among…

Merry

Tottenham ‘handed boost in £42m…

Merry

Chelsea agree fee with Aston Villa to…

Merry

Olympic bronze medalist and Team GB star Holly Bradshaw was painfully excluded from the Commonwealth Games pole vault final due to injury

By Max Mathews for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Holly Bradshaw, Team GB’s hopeful star and medalist, has been banned from Friday night’s Commonwealth Games Pole Vault Finals due to injury.

England Athletics tweeted: ‘The first final of the evening is the women’s pole vault with @MollyCaudery and @sophcook94.

“Unfortunately, Olympic bronze medalist Holly Bradshaw has had to withdraw due to injury. The competition starts at 7:05 PM (BST).’

Bradshaw is the British indoor and outdoor record holder for the women’s pole vault.

The Preston-born star has pulled out of what will likely be her last Commonwealth game representing England.

Bradshaw, 30, revealed on Monday that she had to retire from the World Cup injured about two weeks ago after her pole broke during final practice.

More to follow.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

British Olympic medallist faces anxious…

Merry

Manchester City turn attention to…

Merry

Rio Ferdinand predicts ‘no-one…

Merry
1 of 4,081

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More