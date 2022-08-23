Olympian who survived a fiery plane crash with her husband and niece thought they were going to die

A four-time Olympian who survived a fiery plane crash with her husband and niece says she thought they were going to die but “had no time to be afraid” when the plane suddenly nosed up and crashed to the ground.

Miraculously, all three — including their beloved golden retriever puppy — survived the horrific crash when their plane crashed near a Michigan airport last month.

Survivors Chirine Njeim, 37, who represented Lebanon at both the Summer and Winter Olympics, her pilot husband, Ronny Kamal, 44, and their 17-year-old niece, Siena Kamal, spoke out for the first time on Good Tuesday morning. Morning America (GMA) where they told terrifying moments and how they narrowly escaped tragedy.

“The world then slowed down and those moments felt a bit like an eternity,” Kamal told GMA.

Kamal has 26 years of aviation experience, but said on Tuesday he still doesn’t know what caused the single-engine Beechcraft A36 crashes shortly after takeoff from Ray Community Airport in Ray Township on July 24.

Kamal and his wife Njeim said there was no time to be afraid at that time. Njeim was also a long-distance runner.

“I hugged myself and remember thinking to myself, ‘Oh my god, if the plane hits like this, my life will end,’ Njeim told GMA, recalling everything was quiet before the crash.

Kamal added that he simply didn’t believe it happened, saying, “But there was no time to be afraid at that moment, because the moment felt like a dream.”

The couple’s niece, Siena, told GMA she felt the plane move “in an erratic motion, just wobbling,” which she said she knew wasn’t turbulence or weather.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

Njeim and her husband, who are from Chicago, were visiting relatives in the area, along with their niece, who is from Georgia, when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Ray Community Airport in Ray Township, at approximately 3:00 p.m. north of Detroit.

The plane reached a height of about 100 feet (30 meters) before crashing near the runway, the sheriff’s office said.

The couple’s six-month-old golden retriever puppy, Charlie, who also miraculously survived the crash, was initially missing for hours.

An extensive search for Charlie was launched as local farmers and residents gathered to find the puppy.

The next morning it was the newspaper delivery driver, Penny Faulk, who found Charlie—tired, but uninjured. He was later reunited with his family.

“He’s definitely been through more in six months than most golden retrievers have right now,” Kamal said of Charlie. “He was so happy and barking and turned out to be having too much fun in life to get stuck.”

Kamal continued: ‘I am so grateful to be able to wake up next to my wife every morning, so grateful that my niece is resilient.’

Siena Kamal’s left hand and forearm were burned, but she has since recovered.

Kamal’s wife, Njeim, who has represented Lebanon in the Olympic sports of long-distance running and downhill skiing, has returned to her education.

Shocking photos and videos of the wreckage make it hard to believe anyone survived the plane crash, officials said earlier

Macomb County Sheriff’s Office investigators said the plane landed in a wooded area when Kamal attempted a controlled crash in an area near the runway.

“It’s a miracle that all three people survived,” Ray Township fire chief Mark Hoskin said at the time.

From shocking photos and videos of the wreckage, it’s hard to believe anyone survived the plane crash, officials said.

But their injuries were limited to broken bones, cuts and burns – and all three have recovered.

“Every day is a gift and life is beautiful and we try to make the most of it and enjoy every moment,” Njeim said on Tuesday.

