Olympian Jana Pittman ‘ashamed’ of divorce from first husband

Olympian Jana Pittman says she felt “the black sheep” after being the first person in her family to divorce, but admits she’s “proud” to be a single mom.

The 39-year-old SAS Australia finalist, who has six children, also revealed that she plans to enlist in the military.

Speak with Daily Telegram, she explains: ‘In my parents’ generation, they fought and made amends because divorce was taboo. I was the first divorced person in my entire network – and I was ashamed of that.’

But the twice-married and four-time Olympic gold medalist said she is “very proud” to have put herself through medical school “as a single parent with no income.”

Pittman is mother to son Cornelius, 15, who she shares with her first husband, British Olympian Chris Rawlinson.

She also has daughters Emily, seven, and Jemima, five, whom she fathered through donors, and Charles, one, and four-month-old twins Willow and Quinlan, whom she welcomed with second husband Paul Gatward.

The mother of six recently revealed that she is on duty and excited to follow in the footsteps of other family members who have served.

“I’m halfway through that application, but I had the twins, so it’s been delayed,” Jana said after Willow and Quinlan’s birth in October.

Pittman has already had an impressive career, including winning medals at the Commonwealth Games, becoming a licensed doctor and starring in the grueling military reality show SAS Australia.

She is also the first woman and second Australian athlete in history to compete in both the Summer and Winter Olympic Relay and Bobsleigh Games.

But her decision to enlist in the military is mostly influenced by her family, as her brother, grandfather, brother-in-law and father-in-law are all veterans.

“My brother was an ex-Afghan veteran, my grandfather was in the military and my husband’s brother is in the military, just like his father. My grandparents were also Dutch and went through (Nazi occupation in) World War II’, she said.

“So we’ve seen firsthand how the war can affect them when they get home. I grew up with a lot of respect for veterans.’

Pittman’s brother Ryan served in the military for “several years” and toured Afghanistan.

It was her brother’s experience in the military that made Pittman want to be involved in promoting the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay.

The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay is a six-month campaign that recognizes veterans and families of veterans.

The torch for next year’s campaign will cover more than 50,000 kilometers across 100 locations, including France, the UK and Australia. It will be carried by approximately 1,500 torch bearers.

Pittman was on season two of SAS Australia and was one of only five recruits – and the only woman – to make it to the end of the grueling course.

She was eventually eliminated by the director, with NRL star Sam Burgess being the only recruit to succeed.