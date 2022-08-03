Olympia Valance looks sensational in a bikini with husband Tom Bellchambers in Mykonos

Neighbors star Olympia Valance showed off her incredible figure in a skimpy baby blue bikini in Mykonos on Monday.

The former soap actress, 29, looked gorgeous as she enjoyed some fun in the sun on the popular Greek island.

Olympia seemed to be having the time of her life with her former AFL star husband Tom Bellchambers, 33, donning matching blue swim shorts.

Olympia seemed delighted as she waded into the water for a refreshing swim.

At one point, the brunette bombshell seemed to swing her hair back, squeezing the salty sea from her famous locks.

She then tied her locks into a chic ponytail as she continued to frolic in the Aegean Sea.

Olympia’s sensational curves were on full display as she paddled in her sizzling swimwear.

It wasn’t long before Tom joined his beautiful wife for a swim.

The pair waded into the shallows and looked at each other lovingly as vacationers buzzed around them.

Olympia soon threw her arms around Tom as the couple laughed.

The skin of the Playing for Keeps star began to show signs of being kissed by the sun as she paddled in the crystal clear waters.

After their paddle, the newlyweds relaxed under the shade of an umbrella and took in the sights and sounds around them.

Olympia donned sunglasses for the occasion as she surveyed the beach with a refreshing drink.

Olympia and Tom’s beach frenzy comes after she and sister Holly celebrate the highly anticipated Neighbours finale.

The pair were pictured sipping champagne at sunset after parting ways from the soap.

‘WOW. So, that was it, the last episode ever of Neighbours. What an end of an era for all of us.’

She added, referring to their characters on the show, “Great love from Greece, Flick and Paige.”

Holly started her career in Neighbors as Felicity ‘Flick’ Scully in 1999.

Holly left the soap in 2002 to begin her music career, with hits such as Kiss Kiss and Down Boy.

However, she has largely withdrawn from the limelight since she married billionaire Nick Candy.

Olympia, meanwhile, played Paige Smith on Neighbors from 2014 to 2017, but reprized her role in 2020 for the show’s 35th anniversary.

Both sisters returned to the show this week for the finale, which also featured Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce.

Olympia recently told Greek publication Neos Cosmos: ‘Buren has always felt like home to me. It’s not for nothing that everyone calls Buren the best training ground in the world.’

She said the news of the show’s cancellation in March following the loss of her main UK broadcast partner Channel 5 made her extremely sad.

Olympia recently told the Greek publication Neos Kosmos: “The neighbors have always felt like home to me. There’s a reason everyone calls Neighbors the best training ground in the world.”