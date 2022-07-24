Olly Stone signs Nottinghamshire deal after Warwickshire talks break down

England’s fast bowler Olly Stone will move to Nottinghamshire at the end of the season. He may have already played his last game for Warwickshire after suffering a finger injury that left him out for at least a month.

ESPNcricinfo understands Stone’s contract talks with Warwickshire have broken down due to the club’s reluctance to offer him a multi-year deal, taking into account his injury history, while Notts reached a three-year deal in all formats, which will run until the end of the season 2025.

“I’ve always played good games against Nottinghamshire and I like playing at Trent Bridge,” said Stone. “It’s a great terrain, and when the option came up to make it my home, it was really exciting.

“The wicket teaches you how to bowl well; it tests you every time you have the ball in your hand, but you get the rewards if you get it in the right area. The field has speed and bounce, so hopefully I can make it there.” make the most of That.

“I feel physically in the best shape I’ve been in, and the ball comes out nicely. My pace is where it needs to be. Now it’s just about putting together a series of games and performances to back it up.” “

Stone has had another frustrating year with injuries, recovering from a stress fracture he sustained last summer to play ten games in the Blast, take 13 wickets and bowl at a good pace. There was an outside chance that he would have played against Surrey this week in what would have been his first first-class match in over a year. But he was injured in a second-team game this week with a suspected broken finger – an injury that appears to rule him out of his £100,000 contract with Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred.

“He got injured on the third day and broke a finger so he will be out for a while,” Warwickshire coach Mark Robinson told BBC West Midlands. “For a man who’s had a lot of injuries to get another one after all the work he’d done… suddenly six weeks, or four weeks with this fracture in his finger, it’s heartbreaking for him.”

Stone has not played a first-class game since his most recent Test appearance in June 2021•AFP/Getty Images

Phoenix can sign a replacement for Stone if they wish. They may also have to battle without Chris Woakes for most of the season. Robinson described Woakes as “no closer” to a comeback from injury – although Adam Milne, the fast bowler from New Zealand, should be fit to play a part after a recent Achilles tendon injury.

Stone joined Warwickshire at the end of the 2016 season after breaking through to Northamptonshire and said his highlights at the club included playing on Finals Day in 2017, winning the County Championship last summer and playing a Test at Edgbaston in 2021.

“While it is disappointing that Olly has made this decision, we naturally respect it and wish him all the best for the future,” said Paul Farbrace, Warwickshire cricket director. “We know that our bowling attack is an area we need to strengthen and we have already made some moves as we look to strengthen the squad for 2023, in addition to the recent signings of all-rounders Ed Barnard and Moeen Ali.”

Nottinghamshire coach Peter Moores said: “Olly is a fantastic bowler of all sizes, as he has shown over a long period of time, and his speed and aggression have proved a handful in the matches he has played against us.

“He has had some high points as a player, winning trophies and playing for his country, but he continues to have a great drive and an insatiable appetite to keep improving – and I have no doubt he will do so on Trent Bridge.”