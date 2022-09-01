Olly Murs reveals he has stopped drinking for a year after admitting he ‘can be a bit mad’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Olly Murs has quit alcohol for a year after admitting that it “can drive him a little crazy.”

The singer, 38, explained that he never had a problem with alcohol, but as a ‘challenge’ was inspired to become a total abstainer.

He told MailOnline: ‘I haven’t been drinking for a year. I’ve done 365 days. Just a personal matter, I like small wins.

Teetotal: Olly Murs has revealed he’s stopped drinking alcohol for a year after admitting it could ‘drive him a little crazy’

Explaining his reasoning, he said, “I’m not someone who has ever struggled with booze, it was just something I thought I’d do for a year and challenge myself. I just think that drinking can sometimes lead to bad things.

When asked if he missed it, he said, “I don’t miss it at all. Only once when we got engaged I was devastated that I couldn’t have a small drink.

He joked, “Amelia drank the whole bottle and thought why did I say yes. Yeah, it’s not because I’ve ever had problems drinking, it’s just sometimes I can be a little angry.

However, Olly has no plans to remain a total abstainer for another year, explaining, “Next year I want to drink before the wedding.”

‘Small wins’: The singer, 38, explained he never had a problem with alcohol but as a ‘challenge’ was inspired to go all out

Elsewhere in the chat, Olly said he planned to keep his wedding small and intimate.

‘I don’t really want a mass wedding. I want it very intimate, just family and only close friends, but we’ll see what happens.

“I would always say I wouldn’t sing at my wedding, but every wedding I’ve been to there’s a microphone, I can’t help it. A few drinks in me and I’ll sing Sweet Caroline.’

Olly posed the question to girlfriend Amelia Tank in June, saying he knew the bodybuilder was “The One” after a “make or break” vacation at the start of their relationship.

The X Factor star, who has been dating bodybuilder Amelia since 2019, revealed that their first official vacation together – a two-week trip to Morocco – sealed the deal.

Lief: Elsewhere in the chat, Olly said he planned to keep his wedding small and intimate

He told New magazine: “We were both sure. After two or three days, Amelia and I looked at each other and said, “Yeah, this is it now, isn’t it?” We both told each other we loved each other.’

Olly continued, “When we got back from that trip, Amelia said, ‘I knew right away that you were who I was going to spend the rest of my life with,’ and I said the same thing.”

He revealed that Amelia had told them that the holiday would “make or break” them as a couple, with the former happening.

The singer also admitted that he believed that settling down was something “big” and “fought against” finding love for so long until Amelia came into his life.