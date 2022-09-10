WhatsNew2Day
Olly Murs leaves fans in tears as he sings for his late friend Caroline Flack on The Voice

Entertainment
By Merry

“It tipped me over the edge!” Olly Murs leaves fans in tears as he sings heartbreaking tribute to late friend Caroline Flack on The Voice

By Laura Parkin for Mailonline

Published: 00:06, September 11, 2022 | Updated: 00:51, September 11, 2022

Olly Murs left fans in tears when he sang a heartbreaking tribute to his late girlfriend Caroline Flack on Saturday’s episode of The Voice.

The show coach, 38, moved viewers with his portrayal of Sweet Caroline in honor of the presenter who tragically died by suicide in February 2020 at the age of 40.

Fans of the show also tweeted to pen their thoughts, as she admitted the emotional moment “tipped them over the edge.”

Touching: Olly Murs, 38, left fans in tears when he sang a heartbreaking tribute to his late friend Caroline Flack on Saturday's episode of The Voice

As Olly took the stage, Olly explained, “I’m going to sing this song, I want to commit to getting you back a lot [the judges]. I also want to dedicate myself to my friend Caroline Flack.’

One person wrote: ‘I was just scrolling through the television and saw Olly Murs singing Sweet Caroline. I don’t think I’ll ever recover from this.’

Another said: ‘So poignant you’re dedicating Sweet Caroline on #WorldSuicidePreventionDay’

Heartwarming: The show coach moved viewers with his portrayal of Sweet Caroline in honor of the presenter who tragically died by suicide in February 2020 at the age of 40 (pictured in 2015)

A third fan added: “Olly Murs dedicating Sweet Caroline to Caroline Flack has been tipping me over the edge for the past few days.”

After appearing on The X Factor in 2009, Olly hosted her ITV2 spin-off The Xtra Factor with Caroline between 2011 and 2012 before co-representing the main show in 2015.

Caroline committed suicide in February 2020 after a concerned friend who was staying with her went shopping and left her alone in her London flat.

Tears: Also fans of the show on Twitter to write their thoughts, as they admitted the emotional moment had 'tipped them over the edge'

The producer friend was unable to return to the flat when she returned. She called Caroline’s father Ian who was given access to the flat where he found the star’s body.

Caroline was described by friends as feeling “on her own” and “seeing no way out,” and she struggled with her mental health and antidepressant use before her death.

The TV presenter’s death was confirmed at the time by the family, who said: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on February 15th. We ask the press to respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Tragic: Caroline killed herself in February 2020 after a concerned friend who was staying with her went shopping and left her alone in her London flat (Pictured in 2009)

