Ollie Robinson puts himself in reckoning for England Test recall after managing four cheap wickets

Ollie Robinson put himself in the reckoning for a Test recall with four cheap wickets on his return from injury for Sussex against Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire.

Robinson, who played his first game two months after a back injury, eliminated Haseeb Hameed, Ben Duckett and Joe Clarke, all in single digits, later pitching opener Ben Slater. He finished four for 44 from 16 overs.

England management would be happier with his attitude to fitness, having publicly proclaimed him towards the end of the Ashes in January, and are likely to select him for the Lions’ four-day game against the South Africans in Canterbury, at Canterbury. starting on August 9. The first Test at Lord’s starts eight days later.

Test opener Zak Crawley’s struggle continued when he fell to a 27-ball duck for Kent against Lancashire at Old Trafford. He has now gone 13 first-class innings without a half-century.

Elsewhere in the county championship opener Nick Browne made an unbeaten run of 234 while Essex piled up 505 for nine against Somerset at Chelmsford, and England No. 3 Ollie Pope scored 65 for Division One leaders Surrey against Warwickshire at The Oval.

Meanwhile, it was announced yesterday that England will host the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup.