Ollie Robinson included in England’s squad for South Africa Test at Lord’s

Ollie Robinson will leave behind a miserable run of luck with injury and illness when he returns to the England Test squad to take on South Africa.

The Sussex Seamer was named today as the surprise inclusion in a 14-man roster for the first two Tests in a three-match series starting August 17 at Lord’s.

Robinson overcame a controversial start to his international career when racist and sexist tweets he sent as a teenager appeared on the day of his debut last year to become England’s leading wicket-taker in his first summer of Test cricket, killing 28 .

Ollie Robinson returns to the England squad after a difficult six months

The sailor has suffered a number of injuries and has also been publicly proclaimed for his general condition

But his career stalled when, despite his impressive defeat to Australia, he had his fitness publicly questioned by bowling coach Jon Lewis after suffering a back spasm during the final Ashes Test in Hobart.

He has since had numerous setbacks, including withdrawing from England’s warm-up match in Antigua ahead of their West Indies tour and then joining a county select team to face New Zealand with further back problems earlier this summer. He has also had serious dental work and a bad bout of Covid.

But he returned for Sussex in the Championship last week taking nine wickets in the defeat to Notts and today was included in an expanded squad that will look to build on the incredible Test start made by new captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum .

Bowling coach Jon Lewis (L) chose to call Robinson due to his condition at the end of the tough tour to Australia

Robinson will also be named in the Lions squad later this week to face South Africa next week in Canterbury, which will effectively serve as a fitness test for Lord’s.

“It’s good to get Ollie Robinson back into the mix after his recent injury,” England performance director Mo Bobat said. “He will continue his progress by playing for the Lions.”

Otherwise, England have singled out the players who have brought them four wins in the first four Tests under Stokes and McCullum against New Zealand and India, with the exception of Jamie Overton, who is out due to injury.

England squad for Lord’s and Old Trafford Tests: Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root .