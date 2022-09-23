Ollie Robinson agrees switch from Kent to Durham

Ollie Robinson, Kent’s wicketkeeper-batsman, has agreed a three-year deal to join Durham from the end of the season.

Robinson, 23, made his Kent debut in 2017 and has played for the England Lions, but was loaned out to Durham earlier this summer for opportunities in T20 cricket, where he has had to contend with Sam Billings and Jordan Cox, who were over . him in the pecking order.

“We currently have two wicketkeepers who are in and around the senior England team in Sam Billings and Jordan Cox and Ollie Robinson has toured with the England Lions,” said Kent’s director of cricket, Paul Downton. “Kent has produced three fantastic wicketkeeper batsmen through the club’s academy in recent years and at some point this situation was going to come up.

“From my own personal experience as a player, I can understand Ollie’s decision to move clubs to guarantee game time. Of course we would prefer Ollie to stay at Kent, but he has to do what is best for his career.

“Ollie has been an excellent servant to the club and he leaves with our best wishes.”

Robinson has been Kent’s first-choice goal-scorer in the Championship since his breakthrough season in 2019, scoring the first of his four first-class hundreds for the club. This summer he became only the fifth Englishman to score a List A double hundred as Robinson averaged 59.33 in the Royal London Cup.

He also scored 226 runs across 12 innings for Durham in the T20 Blast, including a career-best 56 against Yorkshire.

“I’m excited to be joining Durham Cricket from next season onwards,” said Robinson. “Having been part of the group during my loan spell, I know how much quality the squad possesses and I feel there are some exciting times ahead. , hopefully I can make some big contributions and help Durham win some trophies.

“I’d like to thank all the staff on and off the pitch for making me feel so welcome earlier this season – I’m looking forward to meeting everyone again and getting down to business. I feel Durham is the right fit place for me to help fulfill my goals and next season can’t come soon enough. I’m looking forward to seeing what the north has to offer.”

Durham’s director of cricket, Marcus North, said: “We are extremely pleased that Ollie has chosen to join Durham and we have been able to secure the signature of one of the most talented and accomplished wicketkeeper batsmen in England.

“At just 23 years of age, Ollie has already established a good foundation in all formats of his game and we look forward to nurturing this very exciting talent in his next phase of his career at Durham.