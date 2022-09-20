Ollie Pope sends reminder that this Oval is his house

Surrey 292 for 6 (Pope 136, Clark 55, Patterson 4-52) vs. Yorkshire

To celebrate Surrey legend Micky Stewart’s 90th birthday, the Kia Oval changed its name to The Micky Stewart Oval for this penultimate game of the County Championship season against Yorkshire. On day one, however, Ollie Pope reminded everyone that this was his house.

At least for the time being. Just as cricketers pass through the game, so do they simply occupy the places they call “home” during their careers. But a blissful 136 from 131 deliveries, a 10th first-class century on this famous ground (15th overall) has taken Surrey a little closer to adding a 21st Championship title to their mantle as they finished on 292 for 6 on Tuesday, while 85 miles away Second-placed Hampshire had already been bowled out for 57 by Kent. The challengers were 108 behind after the first innings of the match, meaning they can only take 19 points from this round. Surrey, meanwhile, still have the full 24 up for grabs.

They say the worst thing you can do when you’re looking is look over your shoulder. But few abuse those who do. And although Surrey came in with an eight-point cushion, it was only natural to cast a few glances at the Ageas Bowl. But when Pope is in this kind of mood, all eyes are on him. This was as typical him as you could get: on the front foot from ball one as he moved down to Steven Patterson, late cuts on pressure and a wicked invention to get him from 90 to 100 with a ramp from Jordan Thompson in six, then a reverse sweep of Dom Bess’s first delivery for four.

Among the 18 boundaries was a palpable Big England Player energy from someone who has grown into an international role at No.3, although he knew he would return here at No.4 as Hashim Amla has a far greater claim initially drop. He didn’t care that much.

A first summer under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum has seen Pope take on greater responsibility and with it a clear desire not to shirk duty as a returning England Test cricketer, especially after scoring a maiden home century this summer. He was one of three for Surrey, along with Ben Foakes and summer debutant Jamie Overton, who was back after recovering from a foot injury sustained on 27 July against Warwickshire. Yorkshire, on the other hand, had no real belief that they would be able to call on Joe Root at the crease.

It certainly wasn’t all Pope, and the part of Jordan Clark (55 not out) is certainly not over. The 142 for the sixth wicket was six more than the five stands before it and Clark, along with Overton (9*), are the last two Surrey could reasonably expect to pick up at least two of the three remaining batting bonus points.

The situation at lunch was much more even, both here and further down south. At the time, Surrey were 82 for 3, bruised by the departure of opener Ryan Patel, whose dismissal brought an end to the opening session. Meanwhile, a baffling understrength Kent batting card was 35 for 5, confirming to the divisional leaders that they were best served by focusing on what was within their control.

Patel’s 41 was industrious, impressively unfazed by the loss of his captain Rory Burns for a 13-ball duck and then Amla (14) about half an hour before the break. Like those two, a jerk outside off stump brought a catch into the barrier. For Yorkshire and Ben Coad, who had his second, it tipped the balance back to even after Jonny Tattersall won the toss and elected to bat first.

Perhaps the only time the dial arguably shifted in their favor came with Patterson’s two dismissals in three deliveries. The first all the more important with the returning Foakes snarled low by Tattersal after chipping an edge between bat and pad. The second was still important given Cameron Steel’s industrious 48 in the first innings of last week’s draw at Wantage Road, but a needless fish outside off stump gave Tom Kohler-Cadmore a third catch at first slip.

At 136 for 5 there was a distinct possibility of things going badly wrong. But Pope and Clark’s stand was the kind that both sped up the game and confirmed a season’s dominance. Three figures between them came up in just 20.1 overs, at which point they appeared to be making a conscious effort to claim the remaining batting bonus points on their own.

Both Uppercut Yorkshire debutant Ben Mike took over the cordon for sixes, extending what has been a long and expensive wait for a Championship wicket. The 24-year-old’s last – Nottinghamshire’s Liam Patterson-White on June 14 for former club Leicestershire – has subsequently been followed by 336 runs in 50.2 overs.

At the other end of the control spectrum was Patterson, who finally managed to overbalance Pope to the off side to take out his leg stump, moving him to 487 career dismissals. The gasps around the ground said it all, as did the congratulatory claps from the Yorkshire fielders.

An innings that didn’t look like an end did just that, its value emphasized by the fact that the other six of the seven batters had so far only managed 142 of the 278 between them. And perhaps there is a sense of regret in the home dressing room that 350 could have been ticked before day two if Pope had stayed. Nevertheless, Clark continued, improving the percentage of the “rest”, and moved to an 18th score over fifty, before poor light at 16:46 in the end became stumps.