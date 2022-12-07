Ollie Pope could retain gloves as Multan fog poses start-time dilemma

Ollie Pope could keep his place behind the stumps at the expense of Ben Foakes, while Mark Wood is poised for a return as England tackle selection issues ahead of the second Test against Pakistan.

After a historic 74-run victory in the First Test, England arrived at Multan on high, but with considerations on their XI given the magnitude of events at Rawalpindi. A virus in the pre-match camp messed up plans with first-choice wicket-keeper Foakes falling ill the night before the first day, meaning Surrey team-mate Pope had to take the gloves. The 24-year-old impressed in his first stint in the role since 2019, recording six catches and a stumping in the match. He also scored 108 in the first innings, along with 15 in the second.

A knee injury suffered by Liam Livingstone on day two – he has now returned to the UK for rehabilitation – seemed to point to an obvious return for Foakes. His retention is superior to Pope’s and with Will Jacks showing up with six wickets on his debut they showed they could cover Livingstone’s absence as a spin option. Foakes has also been Ben Stokes’ regular goalkeeper since the all-rounder took over captaincy at the start of the England summer, playing six of seven Tests. The only game Foakes missed – against India at Edgbaston – was due to not fully recovering from Covid-19.

Although Foakes is now fully fit after recovering from last week’s bug, Stokes played coy on Wednesday when asked if his return to the side was a formality.

“We’re going to have to consider all of our different options,” Stokes said. “I think there are a few different options that we’re going to put in front of each other, and try to understand what the best option is to try and win this test match. Because we have a few other factors that we have to contend with.

“That’s the beauty of where we are now. We were in that situation [illness in the first Test] and we still managed to pick a team strong enough to win a match. As I said, at some point we’re going to talk about what we think is the best route.”

Wood, meanwhile, is on track to earn his first Test cap since suffering an elbow injury on the Caribbean tour in March. He missed the entire England season after undergoing two surgeries, and although he returned to international duty on the T20 tour of Pakistan and went on to play an integral part in England’s T20 World Cup victory in Australia, a subsequent hip issue reigned supreme. him out of the semifinals and final.

Wood returned to England to recover from that injury at home, but after missing the Test side’s training camp in Abu Dhabi, he was deemed unavailable for selection for the first Test given how little he had been up to that point had bowled. He also felt unwell prior to the test, although his illness had nothing to do with the virus that affected the rest of the group.

Wood offers a point of difference with his extreme pace, which was displayed at the World Cup, where he bowled the most throws (31) over 150 km/h (93 mph) and recorded the fastest delivery of the tournament at 154.74 km/h (96.2mph). Stokes confirmed his county team-mate was fit and excited to go and welcomed the extra spice he would bring, especially when it comes to the short-ball tactics England used so effectively in the first Test.

“I mean, it’s definitely an added bonus,” he said of Wood’s availability. “It’s much better to have someone who bowls 150 km/h bouncers than me, Robbo [Ollie Robinson] and Jimmy [Anderson] at 80 mph try to do it. I think wherever you go in the world, the conditions, whatever it is, having someone at Woody’s pace is an absolute bonus. Whether he bowls short or full, at that pace it will always be hard to face. It’s great to see him fit and recovering from his injuries and he’s certainly put his name on the hat for the squad.”

Should Pope remain as wicket-keeper, Wood could step in as Livingstone’s immediate replacement. However, if Foakes is reinstated in the XI there is a chance that Jacks will have to make way for Wood, a hard fate considering he claimed 6 for 161 with his offspin in the first innings on his debut.

Further complications for England’s preparations could come from local conditions, with heavy winter smog expected to delay the 10am start time, and cause potential health problems for the players. Ground-based videos sent to the team show visibility to less than 10 meters between 9am and 9:30am before finally clearing around 11am. The flight from England to Multan from Islamabad was delayed by three and a half hours on Tuesday.

Multan’s air quality index was rated “unhealthy” on Wednesday, with levels of microparticles 11.6 times higher than the World Health Organization’s guideline. Local advice is to wear masks and avoid outdoor activities, which will become a problem from Thursday, when England first train at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The ECB’s medical staff on the tour, led by medical director Dr Nick Peirce and team physician Anita Biswas, will take a position on Thursday on conditions at the site. In the meantime, the combination of late start times and early finishes due to early sunsets keeps Stokes’ mind on the composition of his team. The goal, as always, is to force a win regardless of circumstances beyond their control.

“It’s pretty clear with the morning situation we’re in here, we’re going to have to play that [selection] Year of birth. Yesterday [Tuesday] at 9:30 we couldn’t even see the ground [from videos sent to them]. So we should probably take that into account if we think that’s going to be the case every day in the test match. That will probably have to be a later decision, and we will have to think about some decisions.

“We’ll have a sit-down discussion and we’ll find a way to pick a team that we think is best to win the game with those two things: the start time can potentially be delayed and leave early because of the light.”

“We could only end up with 300-350 overs in the test match. Maybe we need to get a bit more adventurous with what we do. We’ll see.”