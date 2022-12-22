Olivier Giroud hilariously responds to Jason Cummings’ claim he pretended he couldn’t speak English

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Olivier Giroud has hilariously responded to claims he pretended not to speak English to avoid a shirt swap with Jason Cummings.

Cummings told The Project about his failed attempts to swap jerseys with French superstars Giroud and Kylian Mbappé following their 4-1 defeat to Les Bleus in Qatar last month.

The Scottish-born striker claimed the former Chelsea star Giroud pretended not to understand English to avoid swapping shirts.

Olivier Giroud has hilariously responded to claims made by Socceroos star Jason Cummings

The 36-year-old revealed he was given the jersey by Jackson Irvine after Cummings claimed Giroud pretended not to speak English to avoid swapping with him in Qatar

Irvine speaks with former Chelsea and Arsenal star Giroud after their World Cup clash

However, the 36-year-old has now given his side of the story and revealed a major twist.

Giroud took to Twitter to share an image of the jersey of Cummings’ Socceroos teammate, Jackson Irvine, with the caption: “Hello @jacksonirvine_ how is my English friend?”

Cummins said on Tuesday night: “After the game against France I actually tried to get a hold of Mbappe – forget Giroud, I went for the top boy Mbappe – and he told me to meet him in the dressing rooms.

“So I went to the dressing room and the equipment man was there and I gave him my shirt and 10 minutes later he came out with my jersey and said ‘No, absolutely not, (Mbappé) doesn’t want to trade'”.

“So when I walked back to my dressing room and I’ve seen Giroud and I’m walking, handsome as ever, and I asked him, ‘Giroud, please man, can I have your shirt, man? a big fan, can I have your shirt?” he recalled.

‘And he just walked past me, pretending he never spoke English! And he’s been in the Premier League for 10 years! He just walked past me!’

Jason Cummings (left) had a bit more luck when he asked for a photo with Lionel Messi (right) – who happily accommodated several photo requests with Socceroos stars

Jason Cummings offered Lionel Messi (the pair are pictured embracing after their Round of 16 match) a bit of cheeky advice on social media ahead of the final, and he jokingly claims it was part of their victory

The 27-year-old managed to team up with some of the world’s best footballers in the last 16, but Lionel Messi was willing to pose for a photo with the affable striker.

Cummings has become a cult hero since moving to Down Under from Scotland, dazzling the Central Coast Mariners and a popular figure among supporters.

Ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final, Cummings sent a message to his new friend, Messi, on Instagram, leaving fans in the lurch.

Cummings posted an image of the pair embracing after the Socceroos were eliminated, writing, “Get the basics right Leo. Don’t play the opportunity, play the game. All the best, Cumdog.’

“I think I deserve a lot of credit (for Messi’s World Cup show) – he definitely checked his phone, he saw the Cumdog pop up there on his Instagram,” Cummings said with a broad smile.

“He checked that and it just gave him that extra motivation.”