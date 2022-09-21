WhatsNew2Day
Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling projected to win at the box office with over $20 million

Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling is expected to win the weekend at the box office with over $20 million… despite horrendous reviews and behind-the-scenes controversy

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com

Published: 00:00, September 22, 2022 | Updated: 00:04, September 22, 2022

After all the behind-the-scenes drama, controversy and alleged spitting, Warner Bros. Don’t Worry Darling finally hits theaters this weekend, and it could be going pretty well… despite some pretty awful reviews.

Director-star Olivia Wilde’s 1950s thriller will debut in more than 4,000 theaters this weekend and is expected to easily take the top spot, via The Hollywood Reporter.

While Warner Bros. predicting an opening of $17 million, other analysts are expecting somewhere between $20 million and $24 million, possibly even higher.

Some analysts think it could debut even higher thanks to the rabid fanbase of actor-turned-actor Harry Styles who plays Jack Chambers in the film.

Those analysts believe Styles’ fans could flock to see him in the thriller, which also stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

The film was by far the most talked-about film at the prestigious Venice Film Festival, though it was more for the behind-the-scenes drama than for the film itself.

It made headlines when Florence Pugh – long rumored to have clashed on set with director Olivia Wilde – skipped the Venice Film Festival press conference… but was still there for the photo call and premiere .

A moment captured on video before the screening with Chris Pine and Harry Styles, where many believed Styles spat on Pine, which both sides have denied.

While Pugh continues to make headlines for skipping other screenings, the film itself hasn’t been very well received at all, with a horrendous 33% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, from 96 reviews.

Don’t Worry Darling follows a young couple Alice and Jack (Pugh and Styles) who move to a mysterious business-run town run by Jack’s new boss (Chris Pine).

Their idyllic life begins to crumble when Alice begins to dig deeper into this town and her husband’s business.

The film also stars Wilde herself, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Timothy Simons, Douglas Smith and Dita Von Teese.

Still, even if it falls short even at Warner Bros.’ modest projections, Don’t Worry Darling still expects to come out on top at the box office.

Last weekend’s winner, The Woman King, is expected to drop to about $11 million, after last weekend’s $19.1 million debut.

James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster Avatar, which is expected to release between $7 million and $10 million this weekend, is also returning to theaters in a wide release.

