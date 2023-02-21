Olivia Wilde treats her 8-year-old son Otis to ice cream after leaving a comment on Amy Schumer’s post

Olivia Wilde treated her eight-year-old son Otis to ice cream in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 38-year-old filmmaker had a good time with Otis at an ice cream parlor, where the mother-son duo had a treat.

Olivia cut a relaxed figure in a pair of sky blue jogging pants and a white tank top that showed off a hint of cleavage.

He hid his face under a navy blue baseball cap, while shielding his eyes behind black sunglasses.

She slipped her feet into a pair of gray sneakers and then pulled on a bright yellow jumper.

Her brown locks were styled in loose waves and she appeared to go makeup-free letting her natural beauty shine through.

It comes after Olivia left a curious comment on Amy Schumer’s latest Instagram post.

The 41-year-old comedian shared an image from an Andrea Schneider blog titled Idealize, Devalue, Discard: The Whirlwind Cycle of Narcissism.

Amy asked her followers in the caption: “Has anyone been through this with an ex?” Of all the comments that flooded Schumer’s comments section, Wilde’s response of a simple fist bump emoji was a cryptic highlight.

The Don’t Worry Darling director’s infamous relationship history certainly has a few contenders when it comes to who his fist bump emoji might be referencing.

Olivia’s two-year relationship with Harry Styles, 29, came to an abrupt halt in November and she is still settling a custody dispute with ex-boyfriend Jason Sudeikis, 47.

The former couple’s nine-year relationship produced two children: Otis, eight, and Daisy, six.

The battle between Wilde and Sudeikis erupted in public last year when he was served custody papers while onstage at CinemaCon in April.

“It was my workplace,” Olivia said of the embarrassing incident in an interview with Variety. ‘It was really annoying. It shouldn’t have been possible for it to happen.

The mother-of-two added that she saw the painful moment as “something that required foresight” and responded to Sudeikis in a more direct way, saying: “There’s a reason I left that relationship.”

Wilde and Jason’s relationship ended with rumors that Olivia had cheated on her Emmy-winning comedian with the Grammy-winning superstar.

‘Horses**t’ was what Olivia deemed the cheating rumors in an interview with vanity fair.

The Booksmart chief has denied any and all cheating allegations, insisting that she and Sudeikis broke up long before she and the As It Was singer got together.

“The whole idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she told Vanity Fair.

Our relationship ended long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight.

His former partner seems to have a different timeline, as Sudeikis stated in an interview with G.Q. last year that their relationship ended in November 2020.

Olivia and Harry were first spotted holding hands in January 2021, fueling speculation that the Cowboys & Aliens star had dumped her Saturday Night Live veteran for one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

But the drama of Olivia and Harry’s connection went far beyond her breakup with Sudeikis, as their whirlwind romance they burned the press tour for his movie Don’t Worry Darling.

The painfully awkward release was plagued by multiple rumors of tension and drama between the cast, culminating in lackluster reviews for the film and the end of Olivia’s career with her gold beau.

After they split, a source said us weekly: ‘Olivia is still very upset about the breakup. She is trying to move on.

Before Sudeikis and Styles, Wilde was in a relationship with Italian aristocrat-turned-filmmaker Tao Ruspoli, 47.

The couple married in 2003 in an abandoned school bus in Virginia when Wilde was 19 years old.

They filed for divorce eight years later, in 2011, citing irreconcilable differences and parting on amicable terms.

Talking with Glamor In 2014, the House alum opened up about her first husband, crediting him for helping shape her into the person she is today.

“(I) wouldn’t be this person without that first marriage,” he said. I really grew up with my first husband. I am now in a much wiser and more focused place in life.’

Olivia went on to share her feelings on relationships, talking about how she sees them as ‘chapters’.

“I think if we can see the people in our lives as chapters, we have a much healthier perspective on the whole thing. It’s like it had to happen that way.

“I’m very grateful for the pain and anguish,” Wilde said. Marie Claire in 2013. ‘It gave me courage to leave…’