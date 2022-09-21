Olivia Wilde talks ‘reshaping her family’ after Jason Sudeikis split

Olivia Wilde has spoken out about being a single parent following her 2020 split from partner of 10 years, actor Jason Sudeikis.

while on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, the actress shared that she is “reshaping her family” after splitting from the 47-year-old Saturday Night Live veteran.

Also in the candid chat, the 38-year-old Don’t Worry Darling director noted that single parenthood “is tricky because we don’t do it privately.”

The same day her interview was shared, Wilde flashed her black bra when she was seen alone in New York City leaving The Bowery Hotel.

Wilde wore a plunging semi-sheer red dress with a gold chain and her gold hair down as she sat down for a one-on-one conversation with talk show host Kelly.

And the actress seemed very open to her very public split from the Ted Lasso actor with whom she has two children: Otis, eight, and Daisy, five.

“It’s hard, reshaping a family is hard,” the Booksmart director said.

“And the only benefit is that it’s enabled some really deep conversations with my kids about emotions and about happiness and what family means and love, it actually allows me to get to know them in a different way,” said Wilde as he sat on a couch. next to Kelly.

“My priority is with them, that’s what it is, as long as they’re healthy and happy — my ex and I agree, they’re everything to us,” Olivia said, referring to Jason.

Wilde then shed light on the fact that there are many non-traditional families and it is not uncommon to be a single parent.

She’s also been in a public split: Kelly said she came from a blended family and is now in one; she is divorcing her husband Brandon Blackstock with whom she has two children: River Rose, eight, and Remington Alexander, six

“There are so many different families mixed with different forms,” ​​Olivia began before being interrupted by 40-year-old Clarkson.

Kelly said she came from a blended family and is now in one; she is divorcing her husband Brandon Blackstock with whom she has two children: River Rose, eight, and Remington Alexander, six.

Kelly’s kids are almost the exact same age as Olivia’s little ones.

Clarkson added that being in a blended family is “difficult but doable.”

Olivia then said she wanted to surround the kids with “so much love.”

Then Olivia said it was “troublesome” because she and Jason “don’t break up in private.”

Olivia and Jason broke up in 2020. When he handed her custody papers this spring when she took the stage at CinemaCon, the controversial nature of their custody battle became public news.

Later, Olivia said Jason wanted to “embarrass her,” but said he didn’t know she would be served onstage.

On Wednesday, Wilde was seen smiling in Manhattan as she exited the Bowery Hotel.

The siren was wearing a black shirt that was unbuttoned to reveal her black bra and gold chain.

Wilde added fitted and ripped blue jeans with a black Gucci purse slung over her shoulder. She completed her look with black round-toe platform boots.

The star’s hair was pulled back in a ponytail as she wore lip gloss and black Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Fashion-conscious Wilde was also seen in a different outfit later in the day as she left the exact same hotel, The Bowery.

The screenwriter wore a white, short-sleeved top tucked into her black, high-waisted bell-bottom pants.

And the photogenic star added the same platform boots she had earlier in the day.

