Olivia Wilde suffers wardrobe malfunction as her heel gets caught in her glamorous gown

Olivia Wilde looked sensational as she walked the red carpet in a glittering emerald green dress during the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling at the Victoria Eugenia Theater during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain on Friday.

The actress, 38, watched the Hollywood siren every inch as she arrived at the event where she was greeted by hordes of fans and photographers.

However, she stumbled around before entering when the heels of her towering shoes became tangled in the long train of her gown.

The star needed help from a staff member to make sure she was released safely.

Olivia made sure to catch the attention of the onlookers at the premiere as her garment sparkled under the bright lights.

Her bare arms and shoulders were exposed to the sky because of the dress’s sleeveless design.

The American star wore her ombre hair down and opted for lashings of makeup to highlight her beautiful features.

Olivia plays the part of Bunny in the psychological thriller film Don’t Worry Darling, where her character is Alice Chambers’s (Florence Pugh) best friend.

Don’t Worry Darling tells the story of housewife Alice whose husband Jack (Harry Styles) moves them to a utopian community for his new business.

She begins to worry that her husband and his company are hiding terrible secrets as her life is turned upside down.

The cast also includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, KiKi Layne, Timothy Simons and Dita Von Teese.

Olivia recently split from her ex-husband Jason, with whom she shares two children, and is now dating her co-star Harry.

Rumors of Harry and Olivia’s romance were confirmed when they were seen holding hands at his agent’s wedding in Montecito, California, on January 3, 2021, raising eyebrows at how quickly she had moved on.

And rumors of a feud between her and Florence have surfaced after a video leaked recently in which the director suggested her female lead character should be given a wake-up call.

The video was leaked after Shia LaBeouf, who was originally slated to star in the film, refuted Olivia’s claim that he was fired from the project.

The footage shows Olivia encouraging Shia to stick with the film, rather than leaving it, while also hinting at some apparent tension with Florence.

Looking for answers, a reporter asked Olivia about the reports during Monday’s press conference, which was also attended by Harry and his co-stars Chris Pine and Gemma Chan.

“Can you clear the air and discuss whether there was an argument and if so, why, because that’s what they’re talking about?” the reporter asked.

Look of love! Olivia stars next to her beau Harry Styles (left) (pictured with Sydney Chandler (center), who plays Violet, at the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling at the 79th Venice International Film Festival earlier this month)

Olivia replied, “Florence is a force and we are so thankful she can make it tonight despite being in production on Dune.”

“As a director, I know how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her and Denis Villeneuve for their help. We are very happy to be able to celebrate her work tonight.”

She continued, “I cannot say enough how honored I am to have her as our leader. She’s great in the movie and as for all the endless gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds on itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I find it sufficiently nourished.’

Don’t Worry Darling will be released in the UK and US on September 23, 2022.