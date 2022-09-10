Olivia Wilde stuns in an all-white ensemble at an LA screening of new film Don’t Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde opted for an all-white ensemble Friday as she attended a screening of her new premiere film, Don’t Worry Darling, in Los Angeles.

The director, 38, appeared in good spirits as he took the stage at the cinematic event, despite being subject to a wave of controversy recently.

Just days earlier, the mother of two hit back at circulating claims that she cheated on ex-partner Jason Sudeikis with new boyfriend Harry Styles — calling the rumors “horse**t.”

Attending the Warner Bros screening, Olivia opted for white wide-leg pants and a simple vest.

She paired the look with black pointed shoes – accessory with a stack of gold chains and a chain bracelet.

The beauty had her caramel locks left to fall freely in a brushed-out wave, while adding a dark-lined eye makeup look.

Don’t Worry Darling premiered last week at the Venice Film Festival to a string of mixed reviews.

Starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a 1950s married couple who become entangled in a cult in their idyllic town

But it was the drama offset that made headlines, including Olivia’s relationship with lead actor Harry Styles, who plays the character Jack Chambers.

The couple went public in January 2021 with their romance while filming was underway for the new release.

It came just two months after the end of Olivia’s relationship with fiancé of seven-year Jason – with rumors circulating that there was a cross between the two relationship timelines.

But when they appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair this week, the director and actress shut down all allegations of cheating — assuring her and Jason’s relationship was over “long before” she and Harry became romantic.

She told the publication: “Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately Jason and I had a very bumpy road and we officially disbanded the relationship at the start of the pandemic.”

“We were raising two kids during the lockdown, so we were co-parenting at the time. Once it became clear that living together was no longer beneficial for the children, it became justifiable not to, because we could be better parents as friends living in different houses,” explains Wilde.

Despite an initial amicable breakup, her former partner raised eyebrows as she served the House actress’ custody papers onstage at the 2022 CinemaCon in front of 4,100 film industry executives in April.

“So many people were shocked on my behalf,” she said. ‘Unfortunately, I wasn’t that shocked. There’s a reason I didn’t stay in that relationship. Unfortunately, that matched my experience of the relationship. So I was probably the least shocked.”

Still, she admitted she was “deeply saddened — and disturbed in many ways” by the incident.

While Wilde believes Sudeikis wanted to “disturb” her appearance, an insider close to the publication said he “hadn’t known when or where the papers would be delivered and that he would never approve of such a course of action.”

Olivia shares her two children, eight-year-old Otis and five-year-old Daisy with Jason, who met on the set of Saturday Night Live in 2011.

But amid the drama surrounding Olivia’s love life, the filmmaker has also been struck by rumors of a feud with Don’t Worry Darling’s lead actress Florence Pugh.

In an effort to curb those claims as well, she continued to Vanity Fair, “Florence’s performance in this film is stunning. I just find it baffling that the media prefers to focus on baseless rumors and gossip, overshadowing her deep talent.’

“She deserves more than that. Just like the film, and everyone who worked so hard on it,” the filmmaker made clear.