Olivia Wilde soaks up the sun during LA workout… after Don’t Worry Darling triumphs at box office

Olivia Wilde saw you soaking up the Los Angeles sun when she went outside to exercise this Friday.

The 38-year-old is currently harboring the success of her second directorial venture Don’t Worry Darling, which hit theaters a week earlier.

Showing off her knockout pins in leggings, she modeled a simple white T-shirt and draped a towel over her shoulders in case she worked up a sweat.

Olivia directed her pop star boyfriend Harry Styles, 28, opposite acclaimed actress Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling.

Despite being cheated by 38% by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the film soared to the top of the box office upon release.

The film’s triumph came on a wave of publicity after a press tour that saw Olivia beset by one controversy after another – not least over her controversial work romance with her much younger employee.

There were also reports that she was arguing with Florence, 26, who was reportedly angry because Olivia’s relationship with Harry got in the way of making the film.

At the moment, the director is also in a custody battle with her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children – Otis, eight and Daisy, five. Olivia’s daughter also appears in the film in a cameo role.

At the film’s New York premiere last week, Florence was noticeably absent, as she’s currently in Europe filming the upcoming Dune sequel.

A report in Page Six claimed that Florence disagreed with Olivia for supposedly recording with Harry while still engaged to Jason Sudeikis.

Olivia, who has two children with Jason, has adamantly denied cheating on him with Harry and has labeled rumors of her infidelity as ‘complete horses***’.

More recently, an on-set source was presented to Vulture that Florence and Olivia burst into a ‘screaming match’ during filming because the director had a tendency to ‘just disappear’ with Harry.

Florence has barely done any media for Don’t Worry Darling, which resulted in the first round of rumors that she had split with her director.

The film is finally here: Thoroughly overshadowed by behind-the-scenes gossip, the film was rejected by the critics with a crushing rating of 37% on Rotten Tomatoes

She kicked feud speculation when she suddenly pulled out of a press conference for Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival this month.

Although Florence withdrew from the press at the last minute, she still managed to attend the film’s red carpet premiere at the film festival later that day.

Olivia appeared on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show last week and denied having any ill-feeling with her “sensational” lead actress, whom she hailed as a “superhero.”

She blamed sexism for the suspicion, arguing that her “male director colleagues” don’t “answer” questions about their comparison to their actors.

“I have nothing but respect for Florence’s talent. She’s fantastic,” Olivia insisted. “I have nothing against her for whatever reason.”

On the day of the film’s release, Florence posted an Instagram tribute to “you who helped make “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Although she failed to mention Olivia by name in her caption, she did include a photo of them together in her extensive Instagram album of the shoot.

Another of Don’t Worry Darling’s scandals involved Shia LaBeouf, who was believed to be the film’s lead actor before Harry took over.

Olivia initially claimed she fired Shia for her ‘no a**hole policy’, saying the process was ‘not conducive to the ethos I demand in my productions’.

Shia, who is currently accused of assault by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, fired back by declaring that he was quitting due to “lack of practice time.”

He told his side of the story by leaking an email he sent Olivia, as well as video footage of her trying to persuade him not to leave the film.

“I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this yet, and I’m heartbroken too and I want to figure this out,” the director said in the video.

“You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to trying this with me, with us,” Olivia added.

“If she’s really committed, if she’s really putting her heart and heart into it right now, and if you can make peace – and I respect your point of view, I respect hers – but if you can do it, what will you do? think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?’

On the Colbert show this week, Olivia doubled down on her claim that she fired Shia, saying he forced her to choose between him and Florence.

“We had to replace Shia. He’s a fantastic actor, but it wouldn’t work. When he gave me the ultimatum of, you know, him or Florence, I chose Florence,” she said.

According to Olivia’s version of events, “He felt like he was giving up and I felt like we were moving on without him.”

The original screenplay of Don’t Worry Darling was written by Dick Van Dyke’s grandsons, Carey and Shane Van Dyke.

When Olivia took control of the project, she had it rewritten by Katie Silberman, one of the writers on her directorial debut Booksmart.

Harry and Florence star in the film as a couple who lead a Stepfordesque existence in the 1950s – only for her to discover that her quiet life hides a dark secret.