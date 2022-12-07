Olivia Wilde slips into see-through dress at the People’s Choice Awards.. after Harry Styles split

THE MOVIE OF 2022

Bullet train

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness

Elvis

Jurassic World Domination

no

The batter

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top gun: Maverick

THE COMEDY FILM OF 2022

Fire Island

Rush

Hocus Pocus 2

Marry me

Last year

The Adam Project

The Lost City

Ticket to paradise

THE ACTION FILM OF 2022

Black Adam

Bullet train

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness

Jurassic World Domination

The batter

The Queen of Women

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top gun: Maverick

THE DRAMA FILM OF 2022

no

Death on the Nile

Don’t worry honey

Elvis

Halloween ends

Luckiest girl in the world

scream

Where the crawfish sing

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Brad PittBullet Train

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion

Daniel Kaluuya, no

Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam

Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness

Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile

Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez, Marry me

Joey KingBullet Train

Keke Palmer, no

Queen Latifah, bustle

Viola Davis, The King of Women

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Austin Butler, Elvis

Daniel Kaluuya, no

Florence Pugh, don’t worry honey

Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile

Harry Styles, don’t worry honey

Jamie Lee Curtis, End of Halloween

Keke Palmer, no

Mila Kunis, happiest girl in the world

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Adam Sandler, hustle

Channing Tatum, The Lost City

Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez, Marry me

Julia Roberts, Ticket to Paradise

Queen Latifah, bustle

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

THE ACTION FILM STAR OF 2022

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion

Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness

Joey KingBullet Train

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Viola Davis, The King of Women

Zoe Kravitz, The Batman

THE SHOW OF 2022

Abbot Elementary School

You better call Saul

Gray’s Anatomy

House of the Dragon

Obi Wan Kenobi

Saturday Night Live

Stranger things

This is us



THE 2022 DRAM SHOW

You better call Saul

Cobra Kai

Euphoria

Gray’s Anatomy

Law & Order: special unit for victims

Ozark

The living Dead

This is us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022

Abbot Elementary School

Blackish

Only kills in the building

Never have I ever

Saturday Night Live

The woman in the house across from the girl in the window

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022

90 Day Fiancée: Before the 90 Days

Below deck sailing yacht

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta

The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

sell sunset

THE 2022 MATCH SHOW

America’s Got Talent

american idol

Dancing with the stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelorette

The masked singer

Lizzo’s Watch out for the big Grrrls

The voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Unit for Victims

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Oscar Isaac, Knight of the Moon

Sterling K. Brown, this is us

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Kristen Bell, The woman in the house across from the girl in the

Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never have I ever

Mandy Moore, this is us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary School

Selena Gomez, Only kills in the building

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Mandy Moore, this is us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, this is us

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Zendaya, euphoria

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell, The woman in the house across from the girl in the

Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never have I ever

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary School

Selena Gomez, Only kills in the building

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish

THE DALK SHOW OF 2022

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Good morning America

Live with Kelly and Ryan

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The view

Today with Hoda and Jenna

THE NIGHT TALK SHOW OF 2022

Jimmy KimmelLive!

Last week tonight with John Oliver

Late night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen

THE 2022 RACE PARTICIPANT

Charli D’Amelio, Dancing with the Stars

Chris Constantino/Bosco, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette

Mayya’s, America’s Got Talent

Noah Thompson, American Idol

Selma Blair, Dancing with the Stars

Teyana Taylor, the masked singer

Willow Patterson/Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022

Chrisshell Stause – Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss – The real housewives of Atlanta

Kenya Moore – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloe Kardashian – The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian – The Kardashians

Kyle Richards – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino – Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

THE BINGWORTHY SHOW OF 2022

Bridgerton

Belair

Dahmer – Monster: The Story of Jeffrey Dahmer

invent Anna

Dismissal

The bear

The boys

The thing about Pam

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022

House of the Dragon

La Bree

Moon Knight

Obi Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: lawyer

Stranger things

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Umbrella Academy

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022

Bad rabbit

Charlie Puth

Drake

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

comb Luke

The weekend

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022

Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Doja Cat

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicky Minaj

Taylor Swift

THE GROUP OF 2022

BTS

5 seconds of summer

BLACKPINK

Play cold

Imagine Dragons

Maneskin

A republic

Panic! At the disco

THE SONG OF 2022

About damn time, Lizzo

As it was, Harry Styles

Break my soul, Beyoncé

First class, Jack Harlow

Hold my hand, Lady Gaga

Me Porto Bonito, Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

Super freaky girl, Nicki Minaj

Wait For U, Future featuring Drake & Tems

THE ALBUM OF 2022

Dawn FM, The Weekend

Growing up, Luke Combs

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Midnight, Taylor Swift

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Special, Lizzo

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

THE RURAL ARTIST OF 2022

Carrie Underwood (WINNER)

Can Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

comb Luke

Mary Morris

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022

Anita

Bad rabbit

Becky g

Shakira

Carol G

Raw Alejandro

Rosalia

Sebastian Yatra

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022

Chloe

pigeon cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Lauren Spencer Smith

Mun long

Spicy Santana

Steve Lacy

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022

Antihero, Taylor Swift

As it was, Harry Styles

Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook from BTS), Charlie Puth

Let someone go, Coldplay X Selena Gomez

Oh my god, Adele

Pink Venom, PINK BLACK

PROVENZA, CAROL G

Yet to come (the finest moment), BTS

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022

Left and right, Charlie Puth with Jung Kook

Bam Bam, Camila Cabello With Ed Sheeran

Do we have a problem? Nicki Minaj x Lil Baby

Freaky Deaky, Tyga X Doja Cat

Hold me closer, Elton John & Britney Spears

Jimmy Cooks, Drake with 21 Savage

Party, Bad Bunny & Raw Alejandro

Sweetest Pie, Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE

Bad Bunny: The World’s Hottest Tour

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia tour

Ed Sheeran Tours

Harry Styles Love On Tour

LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball

Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere tour

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022

Bad rabbit

Charlie Puth

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Reese Witherspoon

Selena Gomez

Snoop Dogg

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2022

Addison Rae

Bella Porch

Brent Rivera

Charlie D’Amelio

Jay Shetty

Khaby Lame

Mikayla Jane Nogueira

MrBeast

Noah Beck

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2022

Amy Schumer: Whore Tour

Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022

David Spade: Nothing personal

Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum

Kevin Hart: Reality check

Steve Martin & Martin Short You won’t believe what they look like today

Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

Whitney Cummings – Jokes

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2022

Chloe Kim

LeBron James

Megan Rapinoe

Nathan Chen

Rafael Nadal

Russell Wilson

Serena Williams

Steve Curry

THE POPPODCAST OF 2022

Anything goes with Emma Chamberlain

Archetypes

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call her daddy

Conan O’Brien needs a friend

Not skinny but not fat

SmartLess

Why don’t you go out with me? With Nicole Byer