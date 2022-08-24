Olivia Wilde SLAMS Jason Sudeikis in bombshell interview, calls him serving her onstage an ATTACK

<!–

She got infamous custody papers in front of a large audience when she took the stage at the 2022 CinemaCon in April.

And Olivia Wilde has now taunted ex Jason Sudeikis for calling the incident an “attack on my workplace.”

The 38-year-old actress and filmmaker didn’t care when discussing the ugly public incident involving the 46-year-old father of her two children in a new film. Variety cover story.

Four months ago, Olivia was presenting at the event in Las Vegas to promote her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling when she was ambushed with a petition from Jason asking for their eight-year-old Otis and five-year-old Daisy to eventually live with him in New York. .

The actress chided her ex-fiancé for the way it happened when she told Variety, “It was my place of work. In any other workplace it would be seen as an attack.

“It was really shocking. It shouldn’t have happened. There was a massive security breach, which is really scary.

“The hurdles to get into that room with different badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be done days in advance, giving you the wristbands needed to get into the event – this was something that needed to be done.” was thinking ahead.’

Olivia and Jason were in a relationship for nearly a decade from 2011 to 2020, and she scolded her ex for serving her at Cinemacon in such a public way.

She explained: “To try to sabotage that was really mean. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted

“But you know, unfortunately, it wasn’t something that surprised me at all. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

She is currently dating One Direction boybander and star of her latest movie Harry Styles as the two have been in a romantic relationship since January 2021.

Regardless, the star was able to shake off any feelings she had about getting the documents on stage and focus on the task ahead.

She said, “I hated that this mess was distracting from the work of so many different people and the studio I represented there.”