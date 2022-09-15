Olivia Wilde shot a cameo with her daughter, five, on Don’t Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde enlisted the help of her daughter Daisy when it came time to land a small part in her upcoming sophomore directing effort Don’t Worry Darling.

The 38-year-old actress-turned-director has her five-year-old daughter — who she shares with her former partner Jason Sudeikis — play a character credited as Rosie, based on photos shared by a fan account.

The revelation comes after the filmmaker claimed her current relationship with Harry Styles, 28, began on set after she and Sudeikis, 46, broke up.

Family: Olivia Wilde brought her daughter Daisy, five, to the Don’t Worry Darling set to film a cameo role in the film, with a fan account revealing new details Wednesday; seen on September 5 in Venice

Olivia first revealed that Daisy would appear on screen sometime last week Vanity Fair interview.

She shared that her daughter was featured in a pool scene that Olivia also acted in, which meant she was forced to direct while wearing a bikini.

“I was like, I wonder if this experience for men is something different?” she mused, after noting that she’d been mostly advised by male directors before filming.

A message on Saturday from a fan account includes a photo of the cast mentioned in the credits, where Daisy plays a character named Rosie.

On screen: Wilde’s daughter Daisy (L) is credited as a character named Rosie. Photos and photos in the fan post show her daughter being seen in a pool with her and Florence Pugh; pictured with son Otis and ex Jason Sudeikis in 2018

Nice: the actress previously shared a photo on her Instagram account at the end of October 2020 that showed Daisy masked while she was on set. ‘Small set visit’, she wrote with the photo

Another screenshot or still shows Olivia relaxing on a recliner while movie star Florence Pugh chats with Daisy and another boy.

A third screenshot, apparently taken from a digital screener, shows Daisy sitting on Olivia’s lap as she reclines on a recliner in her swimsuit next to Florence.

A final behind-the-scenes view shows Olivia under a tent as she watches monitors showing the footage just shot – known as Video Village – while a blond figure who appears to be Daisy sits next to her.

The actress previously shared a photo on her Instagram account at the end of October 2020 showing Daisy masked while sitting in a director’s chair on set.

“Small set visit,” she captioned the photo.

New Romance: While filming Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia launched her relationship with one of her stars, former One Direction member Harry Styles (L); seen with Gemma Chan and Chris Pine on September 5 in Venice

The actress was adamant that she and Jason broke up before she even met Harry, calling rumors that she cheated on him “complete horses***” to Vanity Fair; seen in Don’t Worry Darling

Kate Silberman, who wrote and co-produced Don’t Worry Darling, shared how inspired she was to see Olivia work as both mother and director on set in the Vanity Fair profile.

“When I was little and I imagined a director in my head, it was always a bearded man with glasses in a denim jacket with a megaphone,” she said. “When I saw Olivia on set, I thought, ‘Oh, this is the image of a director my daughter will have – this really talented, powerful, beautiful woman with her own daughter on her hip directing and directing all these men. and women on this set that she so empathetically presided over.”‘

While filming Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia launched her relationship with one of her stars, former One Direction member Harry Styles.

However, rumors circulated on social media that she had cheated on her partner Jason Sudeikis, as he claimed their relationship ended in November 2020, when she was still seen holding hands with Harry just two months later.

But the actress was adamant that nothing out of the ordinary had happened on set, calling the rumors “complete horses***.”

In the crossfire: She added, “I don’t understand the need to create false stories and drama around this sort of thing. It’s as if the kids haven’t been through enough?’; seen on September 5 in Venice

“The complete idea of ​​horses*** that I left Jason for Harry is completely false,” she said. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the start of the pandemic. We were raising two kids during the lockdown, so we were co-parenting at the time.

“Once it became clear that living together was no longer beneficial to the children, it became a responsibility not to do so because we could be better parents as friends living in different houses.”

She added: “I don’t understand the need to create false stories and drama around this sort of thing. It’s like, haven’t the kids been through enough?’

Harry, who replaced Shia LaBeouf in the film, received particularly harsh reviews about his acting from critics, and the film has received mostly negative reviews to date.

It currently has a disappointing 39 percent rotten score according to Rotten tomatoesand the score is even lower when polling only critics who write for major publications.