Olivia Wilde shoots down rumors of feud with Florence Pugh while promoting Don’t Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde dismissed rumors of a feud with Florence Pugh while covering drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling on Wednesday on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Dressed casually in a white T-shirt and loose black trousers, the 38-year-old director was asked by 58-year-old Stephen about her relationship with her lead actress Florence, 26.

“People say you’re arguing with Florence Pugh. Do you want to say something to that?” Stephen asked her bluntly.

Olivia attributed it to “another weird rumor” surrounding the film, along with “spitgate” involving her boyfriend Harry Styles, 28, and Chris Pine, 42.

Stephen referred to his notes, which included the question, ‘Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? Why or why not? Support your answer.’

A laughing Olivia said, “He didn’t, but I think it’s a perfect example of people seeking drama wherever they can.”

She finally added, “Harry didn’t actually spit on Chris,” while Stephen joked, “Time will tell.”

“No, he really didn’t!” said Olivia, laughing.

She said the video was an example of people seeing what they want to see and described it as “clickbait.”

“So no tension between you and Florence Pugh?” Stephen continued.

“I have nothing but respect for Florence’s talent. She’s fantastic. She is now on the set of her movie Dune. There is nothing cooler than a busy actress. I have nothing against her for whatever reason,” Olivia said.

“People pointed out that she had an Aperol spritz at the press conference and didn’t show up,” Stephen said, referring to Florence skipping a press event at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month.

“They’ve stated that,” Olivia agreed.

“I think what’s funny is that I don’t feel like my male director colleagues are answering questions about their cast,” Olivia said to the applause of the studio audience at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City.

Stephan agreed with her.

“These are not questions to ask a director. They should be talking about the movie itself,” he said, admitting that he gave in to the appetite by asking her about the rumours.

Olivia previously gushed about Florence’s performance in the film.

“She’s sensational in this movie. And it’s about being brave enough to listen to the brave people who have come before her and who have ignored everyone else, and that she trusts her instincts,” Olivia said.

“And she’s the one brave enough to dismantle the system. She’s a superhero. And Florence Pugh is as good at dramatic work as she is in action. There are real action scenes in the movie. She has a run that I call her “Tom Cruise run.” It’s the most impressive run I’ve ever seen,” she added.

Olivia also cleared the air about her one-time Don’t Worry Darling co-star Shia LaBeouf, 36, who she claimed was dropped from the film, although the actor claims he quit.

When asked if she fired Shia, Olivia said, “We had to replace Shia. He’s a fantastic actor, but it wouldn’t work. When he gave me the ultimatum of, you know, him or Florence, I chose Florence.’

She added: “He felt he was giving up and I felt we were moving on without him.”

When Stephen asked if he left in such a way that he could think he was quitting and she could think he was fired and they were both right, Olivia replied, “It’s a matter of semantics. It wouldn’t progress in the way he wanted, so he had to leave.’

Olivia also revealed that her five-year-old daughter Daisy is playing her daughter in the film.

She also has an eight-year-old son Otis with her former fiancé Jason Sudeikis, 47.

Don’t Worry Darling is slated to release in US theaters on Friday.