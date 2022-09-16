Olivia Wilde sends out a pointed message amid Don’t Worry Darling controversy 

Olivia Wilde seems to be sending a message to the haters amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her new movie Don’t Worry Darling.

Wilde, 38, has faced harsh reactions to the feature film, with movie critics tearing it up in reviews, while the behind-the-scenes drama starring Florence Pugh has made it one of Hollywood’s messiest films in recent memory. created.

But on Thursday, Harry Styles’ friend shook her shoulders again as she gave the photographers a playful smile while wearing a hoodie with the slogan ‘Are you happy for me?’

The Booksmart filmmaker looked absolutely flawless as she went makeup-free for the Studio City, California outing, as she looked like she was fresh from a new workout.

And despite her new film receiving disappointing reviews from critics, Wilde remained a brave face on all the drama.

The film currently has a disappointing 43 percent rating among reviewers polled by Rotten tomatoesand the film’s score drops to an even worse 22 percent when only including critics from respected publications.

But even if critics didn’t care for the psychological thriller, fans are certainly looking forward to it — or at least a chance to see her friend Harry Styles live.

IMAX claimed on Friday that Don’t Worry Darling became the fastest-selling film ever for previews in its premium theaters, slated for September 19.

The screenings, which sold out within 24 hours, will be followed by a live Q&A broadcast in theaters with Olivia, Harry, Gemma, Nick, Kate Berlant and other cast members, although Florence and Chris will be noticeably absent.

Wilde has done her best to keep calm after a whirlwind of controversy at the Venice Film Festival for her second directorial film Don’t Worry Darling, which starred Florence Pugh, her current boyfriend Harry Styles and Chris Pine.

Surprising success: IMAX claimed Don’t Worry Darling became the fastest-selling film for a premium format preview during screenings on September 19 with a virtual Q&A with her and the cast sold out

The lovebirds promoted the film with Chris and co-stars Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll, but Florence, who plays the lead role, was noticeably absent from many of the festivities.

She skipped a press conference for the film attended by Olivia and the actors because her flight was said to land too late to get there, though she was later seen in Venice nearby while it was taking place.

During the premiere screening and on the red carpet, Florence seemed to keep her distance from her director.

Problems within the production spilled over into the premiere when some fans on social media became convinced that Harry had spit on his costar Chris when he sat down next to him.

A video showed Harry sitting down next to Chris, who had clapped but stopped immediately when his costar sat down.

However, the video showed no spit, and a second clip from a different angle showed the two chatting politely just seconds later.

A Pine representative later vehemently denied that the spat had been committed.

Florence’s original costar Shia LaBeouf also contributed to the drama surrounding the film.

He was originally supposed to star in Don’t Worry Darling before Olivia replaced him with Harry.

After LaBeouf was sued by his ex-FKA twigs and details of his alleged sexual battery and harassment against her emerged, Olivia claimed she fired him from the production.

But the Honey Boy actor later produced a video that Wilde apparently sent him begging him to stick with the production, claiming he was left with “a lack of rehearsal time” while forwarding emails to Variety to support his cause.

Florence and Olivia have reportedly had a quiet feud after the actress was reportedly uncomfortable with Olivia’s committed relationship with Harry, though she told Vanity Fair that her relationship with former partner Jason Sudeikis was “long before” she and Harry first met. had.