Olivia Wilde seen for the first time since Don’t Worry Darling tension exposed

Olivia Wilde has been pictured for the first time after reports of tension on the set of her upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

The 38-year-old actress, who will star and direct the film, was seen in Los Angeles on Wednesday in a cropped ‘Flopp’ marshmallow T-shirt and black leggings.

She kept her eyes down and seemed a little tense as she stepped outside wearing a green Sweet Pickle Books hat that occasionally hid her eyes.

Also dressed in black leggings, the Booksmart director flashed a hint of her slim tummy.

She wore a gray tote bag around her arm, her keys and wore her sandy blond hair in natural waves.

At one point, she straightened her hair into a ponytail.

The Drinking Buddies actress completed the sporty look with a pair of black sneakers.

Olivia and her upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling have been making headlines lately with reports of tension with star Florence Pugh and disputed stories about how Shia LaBeouf left the film.

Shia, who was originally cast in the role that Harry Styles eventually took on, recently publicly denied Olivia’s claims that he was fired from her film Don’t Worry Darling for his “belligerent energy.”

The actor instead insisted on stopping the project.

In support of his claims, a video of Wilde leaked online on Friday, which clearly shows the director begging LaBeouf to stay with the project, and she alludes to tensions with his future co-star Florence by saying his departure is a ” would be awake.” call to Miss Flo.’

Last week Wilde indicated an interview Variety where she said LaBeouf’s trial was “not conducive to the ethos I demand in my productions” after the role was eventually recast with her now-boyfriend Harry Styles.

Styles, 28, plays the character Jack alongside protagonist Florence, who reportedly had some “tension” with LaBeouf.

However, LaBeouf has now provided alleged evidence that refutes Wilde’s claims, including an email he sent to the director and a video she sent to him, which was later leaked online showing him running away from the film.

LaBeouf Claims He ‘Stopped The Movie Due To Lack Of Rehearsal Time’ On Aug 17, 2020 And Redirected Variety two emails he says he recently sent to Wilde.

In his messages to Wilde, LaBeouf states, “You and I both know the reasons for my departure. I stopped your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.’

In the email, he refers to his troubled relationship with FKA Twigs and also spoke about his daughter Isabel, whom he shares with partner Mia Goth.

Some studio sources claimed in the publication that LaBeouf had been fired, while another said it was due to a “collective acknowledgment that LaBeouf’s acting style did not fit well with Wilde’s approach as a director.”

Variety reports that LaBeouf sent the publishing screenshots of his conversations with Wilde, who claim they met in person to discuss his departure from the project.

In the email to Wilde, LaBeouf acknowledges his relationship with Twigs, writing, “My shortcomings with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the story presented.”

Twigs – real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett – in a lawsuit accused LaBeouf of knowingly giving a sexually transmitted disease and also accused him of “relentless abuse,” including sexual assault, assault and infliction of emotional distress. He has denied the claims.

It also comes as TheWrap reported on Friday that Florence will do just one editorial in the press to promote Olivia’s second feature film as a director, suggesting the British star is moving away from the film.

‘Florence has been to Budapest to film Dune 2 and before that’ [Christopher Nolan’s] Oppenheimer,” Pugh’s representative told the publication, adding: “She will be in Venice for the premiere of a nighttime shoot in Budapest.”

The report adds that the Venice Film Festival in its current form will be the only red carpet and press conference Pugh is expected to attend.

“She’ll be greeting us from the set of Dune because she doesn’t do press,” a New Line Cinema director added to The Wrap.

Florence wouldn’t be happy with her Don’t Worry Darling co-star and director Olivia because of the way her relationship with Harry started.

Harry and Florence play a married couple in the sexually charged film, which tells the story of a 1950s housewife who lives with her husband in a utopian experimental community. Olivia appears as a character named Bunny.

Olivia was previously engaged to Jason Sudeikis since 2012, and they share children Otis, eight, and Daisy, five.

But there has been some confusion over the timing as Olivia and the Ted Lasso star are said to have split up in November 2020.

Olivia made headlines with Harry in January 2021, when they were photographed holding hands at his manager’s wedding.

While it has never been confirmed that the romance between Olivia and Harry started while she was still engaged to Jason, Page six have reported that Florence has argued with Olivia over the pairing.

An insider told the site: “Flo seeing Olivia and Harry walking over each other on set didn’t go well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first made contact with Harry.”

At the time, sources claimed that relationship with Harry was the main reason for the split.

An insider told the site that the affair with Harry had been going on for a month, leaving Jason distraught.

The insider added this week: “Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set a few times in the beginning, so I think people felt a little uncomfortable because of that.”

MailOnline reached out to a spokesperson for Olivia, Harry and Jason for comment at the time of original publication.

Fans have noticed that Florence has not praised Olivia as the director of the project.

She wouldn’t have “liked” a post where Wilde included the full official trailer for Don’t Worry Darling last month.

Still, Olivia shared a photo of Pugh, writing: ‘It was such a thrill to watch this woman work! I can’t wait to show you more. @florencepugh @dontworrydarling.’

Florence didn’t respond, but posted a trailer for another new project, Oppenheimer, that same day.

One fan wrote: ‘The way Florence Pugh hasn’t posted yet don’t worry honey even though there are two trailers for it and yet she’ll be posting about every other project she’s doing at the moment like what Olivia Wilde did ????’

However, a source told that for some specific reason Page Six Florence was already going to post about Oppenheimer that day and that it had nothing to do with a response to Olivia.

Olivia and Harry will soon be stepping on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of the new film and no doubt all eyes will be on them.