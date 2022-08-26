Olivia Wilde says she split from Jason Sudeikis for her ‘health and happiness’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Olivia Wilde has inflated the double standard surrounding the reaction to her breakup with Jason Sudeikis, claiming that he is seen as a “hero” while she is considered an “absent mother.”

The actress, 38, is currently in a custody battle with the Ted Lasso star, 46, over their children together, son Otis, eight, and daughter Daisy, five.

She is currently in a relationship with Harry Styles, 28, although there has been some confusion about when their romance started and exactly when she split from her ex-fiancé.

Row: Olivia Wilde has blown up the double standards surrounding the response to her split from Jason Sudeikis, claiming he is seen as a ‘hero’ (pictured in 2019)

Speaking about her breakup and the speculation about her love life, Olivia told Variety, “The most painful element was women putting me to shame for making a decision that was for my own health and happiness.”

She went on to discuss the publication with the double standards she faced after the breakup.

Variety noted, “When she and Styles are photographed together, she is judged for dating a younger man; just as often she is called an absent mother.’

To which Olivia explained, “When people don’t see me with my kids, it’s always ‘How dare she’.

“I’ve never seen anyone say that about a man. And when he’s with his kid, he’s a goddamn hero.”

Tension: The actress, 38, is currently in a custody battle with the Ted Lasso star, 46, over their children together, son Otis, eight, and daughter Daisy, five (pictured in 2020)

Olivia and ex Jason were in a relationship for nearly a decade from 2011 to 2020, and in the same interview, she reprimanded her former fiancé for serving out her custody battle in front of a large audience while taking the stage at the 2022 CinemaCon in April.

The actress called the ugly incident “an attack on her workplace,” but said she wasn’t surprised it happened because there was a “reason” she left that relationship.

Four months ago, Olivia was on stage at the ComicCon event in Las Vegas to promote her upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling when she was ambushed with a petition from Jason, who wanted their kids to live with him in New York City. .

Awkward: Olivia also reprimanded her former fiancé for serving out her custody papers in front of a large audience while onstage at the 2022 CinemaCon in April

A source close to the former couple told DailyMail.com exclusively in April that Jason had “no idea” the papers were being delivered to her that way.

Meanwhile, Olivia recently received a legal victory when a judge ruled that California was their children’s home state and last week an insider told People she wants to “focus on what’s best for the kids” and can be candid about their custody issues.

“She and Jason don’t talk to each other, so they have help communicating about the custody schedule,” the source said.

Although Olivia is “upset about the custody drama,” she still wants their kids to see their father “as much as possible.”

“She hopes that they can find the best living situation for everyone,” says the insider about the actress.

Sources say the Life Itself actress and the Ted Lasso star rarely speak, preferring to communicate via text or assistants.

She also accused the South of Heaven star of serving her custody papers “in the most aggressive way possible,” DailyMail.com revealed exclusively.