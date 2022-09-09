Olivia Wilde rocks Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots while out in Los Angeles

Olivia Wilde proved she’s a master of casual ensembles when she stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 38-year-old actress turned director looks effortlessly cool in cropped jeans and bold black cowboy boots.

She was mocking after her return from the Venice Film Festival, when her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling — which was devastated by critics — earned the accolade with the fastest-selling IMAX screening of every film to date.

Olivia looked at ease as she stepped into town in a plain white T-shirt and her Daisy Dukes, which had severely frayed hems.

She showed her fitted legs under the shorts, culminating in her high black boots, which were decorated with striking feather-like charcoal motifs.

The House star wore her long dark brown hair – which still seemed wet – straight down her back and covered it with a black baseball cap.

She blocked out the scorching sun, which comes amid the days-long Los Angeles heatwave, with stylish aviator sunglasses.

Olivia completed her outfit with two bags: a smaller brown suede Gucci bag she wore over her torso, and a larger gray tote bag.

After she finished her shopping, she saw her get in her car and drive away.

Olivia looked cheerful, despite her new film Don’t Worry Darling receiving disappointing reviews from critics. The film currently has a disappointing 43 percent rating among reviewers polled by Rotten tomatoesand the film’s score drops to an even worse 22 percent when only including critics from respected publications.

But even if critics didn’t care for the psychological thriller, fans are certainly looking forward to it — or at least a chance to see her friend Harry Styles live.

IMAX claimed on Friday that Don’t Worry Darling became the fastest-selling film ever for previews in its premium theaters, slated for September 19.

The screenings, which sold out within 24 hours, will be followed by a live Q&A broadcast in theaters with Olivia, Harry, Gemma, Nick, Kate Berlant and other cast members, although Florence and Chris will be noticeably absent.

The television star had just finished the world premiere at the Venice Film Festival of her second directorial film Don’t Worry Darling, which starred Florence Pugh, her current boyfriend Harry Styles and Chris Pine.

The lovebirds promoted the film with Chris and co-stars Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll, but Florence, who plays the lead role, was noticeably absent from many of the festivities.

She skipped a press conference for the film attended by Olivia and the actors because her flight was said to land too late to get there, though she was later seen in Venice nearby while it was taking place.

During the premiere screening and on the red carpet, Florence seemed to keep her distance from her director.

It never ends: Trouble within the production spilled over into the premiere when some fans on social media became convinced that Harry had spit on his costar Chris when he sat down next to him, though there’s no evidence of that, and Pine’s rep denied it.

Problems within the production spilled over into the premiere when some fans on social media became convinced that Harry had spit on his costar Chris when he sat down next to him.

A video showed Harry sitting down next to Chris, who had clapped but stopped immediately when his costar sat down.

However, the video showed no spit, and a second clip from a different angle showed the two chatting politely just seconds later.

A Pine representative later vehemently denied that the spat had been committed.

Messy: Florence’s original costar Shia LaBeouf also contributed to the drama surrounding the film after he denied being fired and shared a video of Olivia begging him to stay with the production

Florence’s original costar Shia LaBeouf also contributed to the drama surrounding the film.

He was originally supposed to star in Don’t Worry Darling before Olivia replaced him with Harry.

After LaBeouf was sued by his ex-FKA twigs and details of his alleged sexual battery and harassment against her emerged, Olivia claimed she fired him from the production.

But the Honey Boy actor later produced a video that Wilde apparently sent him begging him to stick with the production, claiming he was left with “a lack of rehearsal time” while forwarding emails to Variety to support his cause.

Florence and Olivia have reportedly had a quiet feud after the actress was reportedly uncomfortable with Olivia’s committed relationship with Harry, though she told Vanity Fair that her relationship with former partner Jason Sudeikis was “long before” she and Harry first met. had.