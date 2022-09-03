Olivia Wilde reveals Chris Pine’s villain in Don’t Worry Darling based on ‘insane’ Jordan Peterson

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Olivia Wilde has made a surprising revelation about the inspiration for Chris Pine’s “terrifying” character, Frank, in the upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling.

Olivia has confessed that the charismatic leader of the utopian desert community where the thriller is set is based on the controversial Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson.

The director’s current beauty, Harry Styles, 28, and Florence Pugh, 26, star as a young couple in their fifties whose idyllic lives are turned upside down when Alice of Florence reveals her husband’s dark secret when one of the housewives in the neighborhood is missing.

Inspiration: Olivia Wilde, 38, has made a surprising revelation about the inspiration for Chris Pine’s “terrifying” character, Frank, in the upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling/Pictured April 2022 Los Angeles

In a conversation with fellow actor and director Maggie Gyllenhaal, 44, for Interview Magazine, the winner of the Independent Spirit Award, explained how she created the character.

“We based that character on this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community.”

The Life Itself star went on to explain the incels as a community of “disenfranchised, mostly white men, who think they have a right to have sex from women.”

Incel: Olivia explained Chris’ character Frank, saying, ‘We based that character on this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community’

“They believe that society has now robbed them,” she continued, “that the idea of ​​feminism goes against nature, and we need to be put back in the right place.”

The psychologist is known for a YouTube series in which he bills himself as the Professor Against Political Correctness.

“This man, Jordan Peterson, is someone who understands certain aspects of… [the incels] movement,” Olivia claimed, “because he’s a former professor, he’s an author, he wears a suit, so they think this is a real philosophy that should be taken seriously.”

Duplicate task: Olivia not only directed the movie, but also starred in the thriller

Director: The director said she got advice from male actors who had directed themselves, but ‘what I realized, once I started, was that all these guys had done this in comfy shoes, … bustier and heels and a wig ‘

When it came to directing and acting in the film, Olivia said she had asked some friends for advice. and they said, ‘Oh, it’s so wonderful.’

“But what I realized, once I got started, was that all these guys had been doing this in comfy shoes, and I swear part of it is I was wearing a fucking bustier and heels and a wig.” They came to me every second to make these necessary but frustrating adjustments, and I thought, “I have to be at the monitor, I have to be in charge.” I found that very difficult.’

Don’t Worry Darling hits theaters September 23.