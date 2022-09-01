Olivia Wilde praises boyfriend Harry Styles and his Don’t Worry Darling co-star amid rumours of feud

Olivia Wilde has talked about her boyfriend Harry Styles and Florence Pugh’s appearances in her upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darlings in a new interview.

The actress, 38, praised the couple effusively for creating “a love story that felt so genuine” in the film.

Her words come as it is alleged that Olivia and Florence argued over the director’s romance with Harry.

Speak with Maggie Gyllenhaal for interview magazine, Olivia explained that Harry’s background as a musician made him “great” to work with, as he gives 100 percent to his work.

She said, “The thing is, it’s scary and exhausting to go all the way. But working with Harry, who is clearly a musician, was like there was no other option for him but to work as hard as possible and dedicate himself as hard as possible to the scene. He never holds back.

“If it’s not your scene, and you have a supporting role, people often give 80 percent. But even when he was far from the camera, he was there for everyone, and for the crew and production. The tone he set was just a very positive force.’

Describing Florence’s work in the film, Olivia said she was “relentlessly talented” and “persevered in her pursuit of the most authentic version of every moment.”

She praised the two actors even more, adding: “They are both very loving people and they knew it was the little moments that distinguish a performative love from an authentic love.”

It also comes as TheWrap reported on Friday that Florence will do just one editorial in the press to promote Olivia’s second feature film as a director, suggesting the British star is moving away from the film.

‘Florence has been to Budapest to film Dune 2 and before that’ [Christopher Nolan’s] Oppenheimer,” Pugh’s representative told the publication, adding: “She will be in Venice for the premiere of a nighttime shoot in Budapest.”

The report adds that the Venice Film Festival in its current form will be the only red carpet and press conference Pugh is expected to attend.

“She’ll be greeting us from the set of Dune because she doesn’t do press,” a New Line Cinema director added to The Wrap.

Florence wouldn’t be happy with her Don’t Worry Darling co-star and director Olivia because of the way her relationship with Harry started.

Harry and Florence play a married couple in the sexually charged film, which tells the story of a 1950s housewife who lives with her husband in a utopian experimental community. Olivia appears as a character named Bunny.

Olivia was previously engaged to Jason Sudeikis since 2012, and they share children Otis, eight, and Daisy, five.

Jack and Alice: Florence and Harry play Jack and Alice Chambers, who seem to be the perfect couple… until she starts to discover things about their secret community

But there has been some confusion over the timing as Olivia and the Ted Lasso star are said to have split up in November 2020.

Olivia made headlines with Harry in January 2021, when they were photographed holding hands at his manager’s wedding.

While it has never been confirmed that the romance between Olivia and Harry started while she was still engaged to Jason, Page six have reported that Florence has argued with Olivia over the pairing.

An insider told the site: “Flo seeing Olivia and Harry walking over each other on set didn’t go well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first made contact with Harry.”

At the time, sources claimed that relationship with Harry was the main reason for the split.

An insider told the site that the affair with Harry had been going on for a month, leaving Jason distraught.

The insider added this week: “Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set a few times in the beginning, so I think people felt a little uncomfortable because of that.”

MailOnline reached out to a spokesperson for Olivia, Harry and Jason for comment at the time of original publication.

Fans have noticed that Florence has not praised Olivia as the director of the project.

Family: Olivia and Jason were previously engaged, but they broke up at the end of 2020. The two stars share two children, Otis (8) and Daisy (5) (pictured in February 2020)

She wouldn’t have “liked” a post where Wilde included the full official trailer for Don’t Worry Darling last month.

Still, Olivia shared a photo of Pugh, writing: ‘It was such a thrill to watch this woman work! I can’t wait to show you more. @florencepugh @dontworrydarling.’

Florence didn’t respond, but posted a trailer for another new project, Oppenheimer, that same day.’

One fan wrote: ‘The way Florence Pugh hasn’t posted yet don’t worry honey even though there are two trailers for it and yet she’ll be posting about every other project she’s doing at the moment like what Olivia Wilde did ????’

However, a source told that for some specific reason Page Six Florence was already going to post about Oppenheimer that day and that it had nothing to do with a response to Olivia.

Olivia and Harry will soon be stepping on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of the new film and no doubt all eyes will be on them.