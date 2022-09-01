Olivia Wilde makes an ill-timed reference to ‘changing accents’

Olivia Wilde referred to ‘changing accents’ in a new interview after her boyfriend Harry Styles confused fans with his transatlantic twang in a new clip.

Harry’s accent in a trailer for his movie Don’t Worry Darling left people baffled as to where his character was supposed to come from when it was recently released.

In response to the online furore that followed the trailer’s release, Olivia made a sickly reference to a “slight change in accent,” but it’s unclear if it was a nod to the recent controversy.

At the beginning of a conversation with actress Maggie Gyllenhaal for Interview MagazineOlivia wondered what would happen if something went wrong during the interview.

She said, ‘What if my whole personality changed? Like, I have a light accent and everything about me changes, are you saying that?’

Maggie replied, “[Laughs] No, listen, we’ll just give them the tapes. You are who you are, starting now.’

The accidental comment came just days after the trailer for her upcoming movie starring Harry was released on social media.

Harry, 28, stars alongside Florence Pugh in the psychological thriller – directed by his girlfriend Olivia – set in 1950s California.

A clip from the upcoming movie was shared on social media and fans were divided over Harry’s accent – some claimed he imitated a bad American accent, while others claimed his character would be British.

In the clip, we see Harry and Florence – who play a young married couple named Jack and Alice – arguing over Jack’s job.

He says, “Not everyone gets this chance and if you keep talking like that, you’re risking everything.”

Alice replies, ‘You’re worried about a relegation, is that what you’re worried about?’

Jack says, ‘Our lives, Alice! Our life together, this, I can lose this.’

Movie: The actor stars alongside Florence Pugh in the psychological thriller – directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wide – set in 1950s California

Florence, who is also English, has a distinctive American accent in the film, while viewers thought Harry seemed to be trying out a few different twangs.

Commenting on the clip, one Twitter user said, “Wow, he really said Mr Worldwide with this accent overpass.”

Another user said, ‘American accent where?’ while another asked, “Is he supposed to be English in it?”

One fan wrote, “If I told you I wasn’t ready for Jack, I wasn’t ready for Jack,” to which someone else replied, “I don’t think anyone is ready for that ‘accent'”.

Another Twitter user said, “What’s wrong with his accent?” to which another replied, “Which one?”

Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp defended Harry, writing: ‘Smokin’ at the comments about Harry’s accent on this post.

“Takes me back to drama school when a certain director told me my northern accent was ‘wrong’!? This IS what we sound like in the Northwest, you’ve just been exposed to filthy impersonations in the past.”

In the film, Alice, Florence’s character, begins to suspect that her husband Jack’s company is hiding a dark secret.

Don’t Worry Darling began filming in Los Angeles in late 2020, but production was halted for two weeks after someone on set tested positive for Covid-19.

Production was completed in February 2021 and will also star Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Olivia.

The film sparked a bidding war between 18 studios all eager to acquire the project, with New Line Cinema winning the auction.

Don’t Worry Darling is slated for a September 23 release.