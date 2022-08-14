Olivia Wilde keeps it casual in a T-shirt and leggings while stepping out for a stroll in London

Olivia Wilde was seen for the first time since coming out victorious in her custody battle with Jason Sudeikis when she took a walk with a friend in London on Sunday morning.

The 38-year-old actress appeared to be enjoying her time in the blazing summer sun as she flashed a big smile during her outing.

The performer’s walk came after the Daily Mail exclusively revealed that she claimed her former partner, Jason Sudeikis, chose to aggressively serve her custody papers during her performance at CinemaCon in April.

Enjoying the fresh air: Olivia Wilde was spotted on a walk with a friend in London on Sunday morning

Wilde wore a graphic print T-shirt and a set of dark green leggings during her outing.

The House actress also wore a set of white running shoes and held a hefty bag over her left shoulder.

The director wore tinted sunglasses and her gorgeous blond locks were tied up before dropping them on her back.

Wilde and Sudeikis, 46, first met at a Saturday Night Live finale party in 2011.

Comfortable clothes: Wilde wore a T-shirt with a graphic print and a set of dark green leggings during her outing

Finishing it off: The house actress also wore a set of white running shoes and held a hefty bag over her left shoulder

The actress was previously married to Tao Ruspoli and their marriage lasted from 2003 to 2011.

She then began seeing the Horrible Bosses star, and they welcomed their son Otis, eight, into their lives in 2014 after getting engaged the year before.

The former couple expanded their family further with the birth of their six-year-old daughter Daisy in 2016.

Wilde and Sudeikis stayed together for several years before it was announced that they were splitting in November 2020.

Legal Issues: Sun as she flashed a big smile during her outing. The performer’s walk came after the Daily Mail exclusively revealed that she claimed her former partner, Jason Sudeikis, chose to aggressively serve her custody papers during her performance at CinemaCon in April.

Past: Wilde and Sudeikis, 46, first met at a Saturday Night Live finale party in 2011

She then began dating Harry Styles, whom she directed in her upcoming thriller film, Don’t Worry Darling.

The actor recently became the subject of criticism when his former partner got custody papers at CinemaCon last April.

The actress was in the middle of a presentation to 4,100 film industry executives about Don’t Worry Darling when she was clumsily handed a manila envelope by a bailiff.

The bizarre moment sparked furious speculation among attendees and reporters at the annual meeting of movie owners and Hollywood studios about the contents of the envelope.

Now completely over: Wilde and Sudeikis stayed together for several years before it was announced that they were breaking up in November 2020

Caught in the act: The actress was in the middle of a presentation to 4,100 film industry directors about Don’t Worry Darling when she awkwardly handed a manila envelope by a bailiff

Neither side spoke publicly about the incident, and a source close to Sudeikis later claimed that he was unaware that Wilde would get the papers in such a public and humiliating manner.

The actor claimed he had always hoped she would be served in a “benign manner” and requested help at Heathrow Airport, rather than at Styles’ home.

Wilde first referred to the embarrassing incident in her lawsuit during her custody battle, where she criticized her ex for his “excessive legal tactics” and delivered the documents “mid-speech.”

Inadvertently: Neither side spoke publicly about the incident, and a source close to Sudeikis later claimed that he was unaware that Wilde would get the papers in such a public and humiliating way.

Not happy: Wilde first referred to the embarrassing incident in her lawsuit during her custody battle, criticizing her ex for his “excessive legal tactics” and delivering the documents “mid-speech”

Sudeikis previously filed suit against his ex in New York City’s family court in October 2021 over their two children. He had wanted his children to live with him in Brooklyn.

However, Wilde wanted them to stay with her in Los Angeles and possibly move to London, where Styles lives.

The judge ruled in a legal filing signed on August 5 that “New York was not the home state of the affected children” and that “California was previously the home state of the children.”

Making a decision: The judge ruled in a legal filing signed on Aug. 5 that ‘New York was not the home state of the children in question’ and previously that ‘California was the home state of the children’

“Therefore, for the reasons set out in the file on July 15, 2022, the defendant’s request to dismiss the custody requests filed on October 21, 2021,” the filing, which was reviewed by Page sixstated.

The court ruled “New York has no jurisdiction to hear the custody requests” because it is not Otis and Daisy’s home state.

The custody battle will now have to go to trial in California, so the “whole case will start over” in court there, legal experts say.