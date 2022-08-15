Olivia Wilde is out with one of her kids in post – after winning custody battle with Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde seemed in her element in her Sunday Instagram Story, after she triumphed in her custody battle with ex Jason Sudeikis.

The radiant actress, 38, flashed her legs in a thigh-split green floral maxi dress, throwing a hand in the air while out with one of her kids in London.

It’s unclear if it was son Otis, eight, or daughter Daisy, five, who accompanied their mother on the night out, although they rode a purple scooter.

Happy: Olivia Wilde seemed in her element in her Sunday Instagram Story, after she triumphed in her custody battle with ex Jason Sudeikis

A follow-up snap saw Harry Styles’ girlfriend sharing a delicious-looking drink with a mysterious companion, with a smiley face on the foam.

Olivia and Jason, 46, first met at a Saturday Night Live finale party in 2011.

The actress was previously married to Tao Ruspoli and their marriage lasted from 2003 to 2011.

She then started seeing the Horrible Bosses star and they welcomed their son Otis into their lives in 2014 after getting engaged the year before.

Exes: Olivia and Jason, 46, first met at a Saturday Night Live finale party in 2011 (pictured in 2019)

The former couple expanded their family further with the birth of their daughter Daisy in 2016.

The couple stayed together for several years before it was announced that they were splitting in November 2020.

She then began dating Harry, whom she directed in her upcoming thriller film, Don’t Worry Darling.

The actor recently became the subject of criticism when his former partner got custody papers at CinemaCon last April.

yum! A follow-up photo saw Harry Styles’ girlfriend sharing a delicious-looking drink with a mysterious companion, with a smiley face on top of the foam

The actress was in the middle of a presentation to 4,100 film industry executives about Don’t Worry Darling when she clumsily handed a manila envelope by a bailiff.

The bizarre moment sparked furious speculation among attendees and reporters at the annual meeting of movie owners and Hollywood studios about the contents of the envelope.

Neither side spoke publicly about the incident, and a source close to Jason later claimed that he was unaware that Olivia would get the papers in such a public and humiliating way.

Exes: Olivia and ex Jason share two children – eight-year-old son Otis and five-year-old daughter Daisy – and continued to amicably co-parent after their divorce

The actor claimed he had always hoped she would be served in a “benign way” and requested help at Heathrow Airport, rather than at Styles’ home.

Olivia first referred to the embarrassing incident in her lawsuit during her custody battle, where she criticized her ex for his “excessive legal tactics” and delivered the documents “mid-speech.”

Jason previously filed suit against his ex in New York City Family Court in October 2021 over their two children. He had wanted his children to live with him in Brooklyn.

However, Olivia wanted them to stay with her in Los Angeles and possibly move to London, where Harry lives.

The judge ruled in a legal filing signed on August 5 that “New York was not the home state of the affected children” and that “California was previously the home state of the children.”

“Therefore, for the reasons set out in the file on July 15, 2022, the defendant’s request to dismiss the custody requests filed on October 21, 2021,” the filing, which was reviewed by Page sixstated.

The court ruled “New York has no jurisdiction to hear the custody requests” because it is not Otis and Daisy’s home state.

The custody battle will now have to go to trial in California, so the “whole case will start over” in court there, legal experts say.