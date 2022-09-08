Olivia Wilde denies cheating on Jason Sudeikis with Harry Styles while gracing cover of Vanity Fair

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Olivia Wilde didn’t hold back when she shared rumors that former fiancé Jason Sudeikis was cheating on Harry Styles, before ending their seven-year engagement in 2020 during a sit-down interview with Vanity Fair.

Responding to public speculation that she was unfaithful to her longtime partner, the 38-year-old director insisted that their “relationship was over long before” she met the pop star on the set of Don’t Worry Darling.

“The complete notion that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she told the magazine, gracing the cover in a sassy mini dress, showing off her tight legs and a pair of chunky platform shoes.

Stopping speculation: Olivia Wilde didn’t hold back as she raised rumors that former fiancé Jason Sudeikis was cheating on Harry Styles, before ending their seven-year engagement in 2020 during a sit-down interview with Vanity Fair

The mother of two continued, “Like any relationship that ends, this one doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately Jason and I had a very bumpy road and we officially disbanded the relationship at the start of the pandemic.”

“We were raising two kids during the lockdown, so we were co-parenting at the time. Once it became clear that living together was no longer beneficial for the children, it became justifiable not to, because we could be better parents as friends living in different houses,” explains Wilde.

Despite an initial amicable breakup, her former partner raised eyebrows as she served the House actress’ custody papers onstage at the 2022 CinemaCon in front of 4,100 film industry executives in April.

“The complete notion that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she told the magazine, adorning the cover in a sassy mini dress, showing off her tight legs and chunky platform shoes; seen in 2019 with Sudeikis

No overlap: Responding to public speculation that she was unfaithful to her longtime partner, the director insisted that their “relationship was over long before” she met pop star Harry Styles (pictured) on the set of Don’t Worry Darling

“So many people were shocked on my behalf,” she said. ‘Unfortunately, I wasn’t that shocked. There’s a reason I didn’t stay in that relationship. Unfortunately, that matched my experience of the relationship. So I was probably the least shocked.”

Still, she admitted she was “deeply saddened — and disturbed in many ways” by the incident.

‘I know it took an extraordinary amount of energy’ [for the server] to get into that room. It required a great deal of consideration. And I’ll tell you, there are so many other ways to do that. I’m not someone who goes into hiding. If that experience hadn’t been made public, I would never have talked about it, because I would never want my children to know that it had happened. Unfortunately, they’ll know that happened,” she noted.

“We were raising two kids during the lockdown, so we were co-parenting at the time. Once it became clear that living together was no longer beneficial for the children, it became a responsible thing not to do so, because we could be better parents as friends living in different houses,” explains Wilde; seen in 2020

While Wilde believes Sudeikis wanted to “disturb” her appearance, an insider close to the publication said he “hadn’t known when or where the papers would be delivered and that he would never approve of such a course of action.”