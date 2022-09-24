Olivia Wilde cuts a casual figure in a pair of blue jeans as she leaves her hotel in NYC

Olivia Wilde appeared to be in high spirits as she was spotted leaving The Bowery Hotel in the heart of New York City earlier on Saturday.

The 38-year-old actress and filmmaker opted for comfort in loose jeans during her busy day.

The star’s film, Don’t Worry Darling, recently opened in theaters on Friday amid alleged on-set drama between her and actress Florence Pugh.

The House alum opted for a casual look in the early fall weather, wearing a pair of low-rise blue jeans.

She added a sleeveless, plain white shirt on top, while slipping into a pair of yellow and red striped Adidas sneakers to add an extra pop of color to the ensemble.

Olivia had a large tan tote bag slung over her shoulder with a cream sweater layered on top.

The actress kept a smile on her face as she was escorted to a waiting car outside the hotel lobby.

Accessorizing her look for the day, Olivia added a pair of black sunglasses to protect her eyes from the late morning sun.

Her hair was parted in the middle and her long locks flowed naturally down past her shoulders in natural waves.

A black elastic was seen on her right wrist in case she wanted to throw her hair up in an up do later in the day.

She was helped to put her cream colored suitcase into the car as she prepared to go to her next destination.

Olivia appeared to be in good spirits with her film, which has now been shown in cinemas nationwide in the US since Friday amid rumors of drama that had taken place on set last year during production.

Drama surrounding the film erupted shortly after a video showed Olivia having a conversation with Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast as one of the leads in Don’t Worry Darling.

However, Harry Styles later replaced him to portray the character of Jack Chambers. Olivia had claimed that Variety Shia was fired from the project, stating: ‘His process was not conducive to the ethos that I require in my productions.’

Shia countered the claim, stating that he had indeed ‘quit.’ In the clip the Transformers actor shared Variety, the actress could be heard saying: ‘I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this yet and I’m also heartbroken and I want to figure it out.’ She then alluded to possible problems between Shia and Florence.

“You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’d be open to giving it a shot with me, with us.”

Despite ongoing drama speculation and rumours, Olivia shared Stephen Colbert on The Late Show earlier in September said: ‘I have nothing but respect for Florence’s talent. She is fantastic.’

An unnamed source who had worked on the set of the psychological thriller informed Vulture that Florence and Olivia had allegedly gotten into a ‘screaming match’ on set.

The reason for the disagreement was claimed to be due to Olivia and Harry disappearing briefly in the middle of production.

Earlier on Saturday, 40 crew members who worked on the film released a statement obtained by DailyMail.com saying the ‘absurd’ rumors of trouble between the two stars were completely ‘false’.

“There was never a screaming match between our director and anyone, let alone a member of our cast,” the people added firmly.

The crew members who came forward also mentioned Olivia in the statement, saying she was ‘an incredible leader and director who was present with and involved in every aspect of the production.’

Despite the rumours, Olivia appears undaunted and has been in a festive mood since the film opened in cinemas on Friday. She was also spotted with her beau Harry in the Big Apple on Thursday, blasting rumors of trouble in their relationship.