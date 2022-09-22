Olivia Wilde confirms that Harry Styles DID NOT spit on Chris Pine at Don’t Worry Darling premiere

Director Olivia Wilde set the record straight about her boyfriend and Don’t Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles supposedly spitting on Chris Pine.

Earlier this month, video surfaced of the Don’t Worry Darling cast taking its place for its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, when some suspect Pine’s reaction to Styles sitting down next to Pine that Styles spat on Pine.

Both Styles and Pine’s representatives denied that the incident happened — and Styles even joked about it at a concert — with Wilde, 38, who confirmed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that the incident now known as “spitgate.” just didn’t happen.

Record: Director Olivia Wilde set the record straight about her boyfriend and Don’t Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles supposedly spitting on Chris Pine

Spit: Video surfaced earlier this month of the Don’t Worry Darling cast sitting down for the world premiere screening at the Venice Film Festival when some suspected, based on Pine’s reaction to Styles sitting next to Pine, that Styles was Pine spat

She talked about the “weird rumours” circulating around the production when she mentioned “spitgate,” a joke, “which you may have heard of.”

Colbert referred to his notes, which included the question, ‘Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? Why or why not? Support your answer.’

A laughing Wilde said, “He didn’t, but I think it’s a perfect example of people seeking drama wherever they can.”

Strange Rumors: She discussed the ‘weird rumours’ circulating around the production, when she mentioned ‘spitgate’, jokingly, ‘which you may have heard of’

Steve: Colbert referred to his notes, which said, ‘Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? Why or why not? Support your answer’

She finally added, “Harry didn’t actually spit on Chris,” while Colbert joked, “Time will tell.”

“No, he really didn’t!” said Wilde, laughing.

The alleged ‘spitgate’ was just one of many controversies surrounding the film, which began this summer with a report from the New York Post that Florence Pugh and Wilde clashed on set.

Not: She finally added: ‘Harry didn’t actually spit on Chris,’ while Colbert joked, ‘Time will tell’

“I can tell you with certainty that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry walking over each other on set didn’t go well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first made contact with Harry,” an insider said in late July.

While neither Wilde nor Pugh have responded directly to those reports, Pugh’s lack of promotion for the film has still fueled those rumors.

She skipped the press conference for the film at the Venice Film Festival, but she did arrive for the photocall and premiere, though he left shortly after to get back to work on Dune Part 2.

Controversy: The alleged ‘spitgate’ was just one of many controversies surrounding the film, which began this summer with a New York Post report that Florence Pugh and Wilde clashed on set

Pugh has since skipped the New York City premiere showing earlier this week, where Styles made headlines for hugging a fan in a wheelchair.

Don’t Worry Darling will premiere in more than 4,000 theaters this weekend, with box office projections claiming it could debut between $20 million and $24 million.

Wilde will next be seen on the big screen in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, as part of an all-star cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Jean Smart.