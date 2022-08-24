Olivia Wilde breaks silence over firing Shia LaBeouf from her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde has finally broken her silence on why she fired Shia LaBeouf from Don’t You Worry Darling after predicting they wouldn’t be a good match.

After staying mum on why she ended up recasting him with Harry Styles in her second directorial outing following the success of the 2019 comedy Booksmart, the 38-year-old actress shed light on why the Honey Boy, 36, was dropped from the project. deleted.

“I say this as one who is such an admirer of his work. His trial was not conducive to the ethos I demand in my productions,” she told the outlet.

The mother of two added: “He has a process that in some ways seems to require a combative energy, and I personally don’t believe that is conducive to the best performance.”

“I believe that creating a safe, trusted environment is the best way for people to do their best work. Ultimately, it is my responsibility to protect the production and the cast. That was my job,” she explained.

After he was released from the movie, before it started filming, LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend sued him for sexual battery, broke up with his talent agency CAA, and began receiving inpatient care.

“After this happened, a lot came to light that really worried me about his behavior,” Wilde added. “I find myself really wishing him health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice.”

For this particular film, she pointed out that the cast needed “really” energy “that was incredibly supportive.”

Alluding to the film’s sex scenes, Wilde stated: ‘I knew I was going to ask Florence’ [Pugh] to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was to make her feel safe and feel supported.’

Don’t Worry Darling, due out next month, stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a 1950s married couple who become entangled in a cult in their idyllic town.

In February 2021, the star explained the “no a**holes policy” she implemented the beginning of Don’t Worry Darling, which reportedly resulted in LaBeouf being fired.

“Someone, who is a very established actor and director in this industry, gave me some really terrible advice that was helpful because I just knew I had to do the opposite,” the performer told Emerald Fennell during Variety‘s Directors on Board.

“They said, ‘Listen, the way to get respect on a set, you have to have three arguments a day. Three big arguments that restore your power, remember everyone in charge, be the predator.’ That’s the opposite of my process. And I do not want that.’

She went on to explain how she finds the beginnings of the cast-crew separation counterproductive when making a movie.

‘The no a**holes policy, it puts everyone on the same level. As an actress, I’ve also noticed for years how the hierarchy of the set separated the actors from the crew in a very strange way that serves no one…” Wilde noted.

She continued, “I think actors would actually like to know more about what’s going on there if you catch my eye? What is that lens change? But the idea of ​​don’t bother the actors and keep them separate, and don’t look at them. I think it makes everyone quite nervous.’

Last year, it was reported that LaBeouf was dropping out of the role due to scheduling conflicts, before being replaced by Styles.

Variety later reported in December that he was actually fired from the film because his “unpleasant” style clashed with the cast and crew, ultimately in violation of Wilde’s “zero a**hole policy.”

A source close to the production said of the former Disney Channel star, “He’s not an easy guy to work with.”

It came as LaBeouf faced a lawsuit from ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, detailing the assault and sexual battery she allegedly experienced during their relationship with The New York Times.

Wilde later showed her support for FKA by posting a screenshot of the article to her Instagram story, writing, “Love, respect and support, @fkatwigs.”